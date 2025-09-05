SAIL signs MoU with The Art of Living to Enhance Employee Well-being, Leadership Belongingness

PRNewswire

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 5: Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL), a Maharatna CPSE, has entered into a landmark partnership with The Art of Living through its outreach arm, Vyakti Vikas Kendra India (VVKI), to bring structured programmes on emotional resilience, mindfulness, and holistic growth to one of India's leading Maharatna PSUs.

The occasion was blessed by Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, who inspired the initiative with his vision of holistic growth, belongingness, and harmony at the workplace.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed at The Art of Living International Centre, Bengaluru, by Shri Sanjay Dhar, Officiating ED (HR-L&D), MTI on behalf of SAIL, and Br. Pragyachaitanya, Chairperson, VVKI on behalf of The Art of Living, in the presence of Shri K.K. Singh, Director (Personnel), SAIL.

Through this collaboration, SAIL employees will have access to structured programmes focusing on emotional resilience, mindfulness, empowerment, and leadership - equipping them with tools to manage stress, enhance productivity, and nurture a culture of belongingness at the workplace. These programmes are designed to align personal well-being with organisational growth, creating a motivated and future-ready workforce.

This MoU marks a significant step in taking holistic well-being programmes deeper into India's leading PSUs, strengthening both individual excellence and the collective spirit of growth.

About The Art of Living Corporate Programs

The Art of Living's Corporate Program, India's premier corporate wellness initiative, integrates physical, mental, emotional, and spiritual health. Aligned with WHO's wellness principles, it offers practical tools such as breathing techniques and meditation practices to reduce stress, enhance overall well-being, and promote a healthier work-life balance.

