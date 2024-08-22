Saina Nehwal was Honored with the Suryadatta National Award by the Suryadatta Global Business

New Delhi [India], August 21: The Suryadatta Global Business Forum (SGBF) proudly conferred the prestigious Suryadatta National Award for Excellence in Sports to Padma Bhushan Saina Nehwal, a renowned badminton player.

The award ceremony took place in New Delhi. Prof. Dr. Sanjay B. Chordiya, Founder, President and Chairman of the Suryadatta Education Foundation and President of SGBF, presented the distinguished recognition alongside Vice President Sushama Sanjay Chordiya and Chief Operating Officer (COO) Akshit Kushal of Suryadatta Education Foundation, Pune.

Expressing her gratitude, Saina Nehwal remarked, “I am deeply honoured to receive this award. Suryadatta’s initiative to recognise and celebrate outstanding individuals and set a role model for students is commendable. Through such initiatives, we inspire and motivate future generations to strive for excellence.”

She told students they should always appreciate the power of determination and hard work. Success is not merely a destination but a journey filled with challenges and opportunities. Embrace every challenge as a stepping stone towards your goals. Remember, each obstacle you face is a chance to learn, grow, and become stronger. Believe in yourself and your dreams, she added.

Dr. Sanjay B. Chordiya also addressed the gathering and said, “Let us take a moment to reflect on the values of hard work, determination, and resilience. These principles drive us forward and help us achieve our dreams. May we all draw inspiration from Saina Nehwal's story and continue to strive for excellence in our endeavours.”

Dr Chordiya highlighted the purpose of the award: “At Suryadatta, our mission is to celebrate and honour excellence. Recognizing outstanding individuals acknowledges their achievements and serves as a source of inspiration for future generations. Saina's journey is a testament to the values of hard work, determination, and resilience, which we all should embrace.”

