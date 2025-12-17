Saint Kabir School, Karnal Conducts a Fire Drill Designed for Real-World Emergencies

VMPL

New Delhi [India], December 17: Fire emergencies are among the most unpredictable and dangerous disasters, leaving little room for hesitation or confusion. Recognising this reality, Saint Kabir Public School conducted a comprehensive fire emergency drill aimed not merely at awareness but at real, actionable preparedness.

Unlike routine demonstrations that are often limited to classroom instructions or the display of fire extinguishers, this drill simulated a full-scale emergency evacuation of the entire school building, a rare and significant initiative in a school setting. This exercise & Training was designed by Angad Bindra, a certified CBSE trainer & Head of Strategy & Operations at the school, in close coordination with the Fire Department of Karnal, ensuring that both planning and execution matched real-world emergency protocols.

The drill began with a mock fire alarm, triggering immediate evacuation procedures. Teachers promptly guided students to move out calmly, maintaining discipline and proper lines. A floor-wise evacuation plan was strictly followed, ensuring that each floor was cleared systematically, without panic, crowding, or confusion. Students and staff assembled at the designated safe assembly zone within the school campus in a timely and orderly manner. The entire School was evacuated within 5 minutes of the Alarm.

A key highlight of the drill was the active involvement of the Fire Department, whose participation elevated the exercise from a routine school activity to a realistic emergency simulation. A mock rescue operation was conducted, wherein a classroom was treated as a trapped zone. Fire personnel simulated the evacuation of occupants, demonstrating rescue techniques that would be employed during a real emergency.

Fire engines entered the campus, allowing students to witness firsthand the sheer force, scale, and power of professional fire-dousing equipment. Observing the strength and reach of water cannons made the abstract danger of fire tangible and underscored the seriousness of emergency response.

Under expert supervision, selected students were trained to operate fire extinguishers using the PASS technique (Pull, Aim, Squeeze, Sweep). This hands-on experience helped students understand not just what fire extinguishers are, but how and when they should be used. This simulation proved beneficial not only for students and staff, but also for the Fire Department. Navigating the school during a live drill helped emergency responders familiarise themselves with the building layout, staircases, access points, and movement patterns of children. Such preparedness ensures that, in any future eventuality, though one hopes it never arises, response can be faster and more effective.

The entire drill was closely monitored by the school's disaster management team, coordinator, and safety officers to ensure smooth execution and strict adherence to safety protocols.

Beyond procedures, the exercise reinforced vital life lessons of discipline, presence of mind, teamwork, and collective responsibility. These are skills that remain relevant far beyond school boundaries, equipping students to respond responsibly wherever they may be.

Fires are unpredictable and unforgiving. While no drill can eliminate risk, only such comprehensive preparedness can reduce chaos and minimise harm. This initiative serves as a reminder that safety education must go beyond symbolism and become a lived practice, one that other schools would do well to follow.

