Saints and Rashtriya Sainik Sanstha took a collective pledge for introducing "Elementary Sainik Training"

Rishikesh (Uttrakhand) [India], January 3: Pujya Swami Chidanand Saraswati, Governor of Uttarakhand, Lieutenant General Gurmeet Singh, Forest Minister of Uttarakhand, Subodh Uniyal, Pujya Jainacharya Lokesh, Mahant Ravindrapuri Maharaj President, Akhara Parishad, Sadhvi Bhagwati Saraswati, President Divine Shakti Foundation, Lieutenant General Ashwani Kumar Bakshi, Advisor to Andhra Pradesh Government Rajan Chhibber, Major General ML Aswal, National President of Rashtriya Sainik Sanstha, Vir Chakra recipient Colonel Tejendra Pal Tyagi along with 400 top officials of Rashtriya Sainik Sanstha from all across the country took a pledge during Ganga Aarti on the banks of Maa Ganga that "elementary sainik training" should be implemented in schools for national integration and character building.

The reason for migration from the country is not poverty but mutual distrust. Don't know what will happen when. National integration is necessary to develop mutual trust. The obstacles to national integration are long term reservation, concept of Son of the Soil, opposition to language and Sanatan, unbalanced economic development etc. All this is happening because of lack of national character. Ex-servicemen can do the work of developing National Character.

Whenever any natural or artificial disaster hits the country, the army is called in and the situation is brought under control because every soldier has training, devotion to duty, discipline and honesty. The capability that a serving soldier has is also available with a retired soldier. Since distrust, corruption and unaccountability have also become a disaster let ex-servicemen control this disaster. For this, elementary sainik training should be implemented in schools. This work can be coordinated at the national level by the Rashtriya Sainik Sanstha since it has already conducted 6 courses on sainik training at Kargil Shaheed Smarak, Muzaffarnagar, Jabalpur and Ghaziabad.

The syllabus of elementary sainik training and the micro report of the first training course conducted by Rashtriya Sainik Sansthan are attached.

After this training, the youth will not burn buses, will not vandalize public property, will be knowledgeable about disaster management, patrolling and ambush, will follow the 11 duties of Section 51 (A) of the Constitution and will be eligible to become a conscious citizen or a good soldier.

No good change has come and will not come unless saints and soldiers work together. In 1857, Swami Omanand, Swami Vrijanand, Swami Sampurnanand and Swami Dayanand Saraswati called Rani Lakshmi Bai, Tatya Taupe, Jwala Prashad and Nanaji and gave them Rs 3100 and told them to fight against the British. Today also the, Gaurav Senanis (Ex-Servicemen) along with Swami Chidanand Saraswati ji and other Saints took a pledge to demand from the Government that :

"Elementary sainik training should be implemented in all schools which should be co-ordinated by Rashtriya Sainik Sanstha at the national level.

On this occasion, Captain KP Singh from Uttar Pradesh, Gaurav Senani Gyan Singh, Gyanendra Tyagi, Suman Tyagi, Majambika Nambiar from Tamil Nadu, Colonel MK Sharma from Uttarakhand, Gaurav Senani BP Sharma, Seema Tyagi, Sweta Talwar, Brijesh Tyagi, Rahul Puri, Rajeev Khosla, Naveen Bemal, Ved Prakash from National Capital Region, Naveen Jai Hind from Haryana, KKS Maken, Chitralekha, Bijoy Nayak, Joshna Dutta from West Bengal, Colonel MK Tyagi from Madhya Pradesh, Manoj Mishra, Vijay Bahadur Mishra, Mukesh Goyal from Nagpur, Maqbool Malik from Jammu and Kashmir, Manish Aggarwal from Hyderabad, Gautam from Dadra Nagar Haveli, Madhu Sharma, Shyam Lal from Rajasthan, Dr. S. Sudarshan from Port Blair, Satyajit Aribam from Manipur, Mir Yar from Balochistan, 400 selected and top officials of Rashtriya Sainik Sansthan including Harishchand Badrinath Rathore, Ram Singh Sangha from Maharashtra, Sunanda from Bihar, Arun Fauji, Yogesh Sharma from Himachal, Mrs. Rama Mahajan from Punjab, Manoj Puttu from Jharkhand joined in taking the said pledge on elementary sainik training on the banks of Ganga. On this occasion, RAT MINERS -Hasan, Munna Qureshi, Firoz Malik, Naseem Malik, Irsad Ansari, Rasheed Ansari and Rizwan Ahmed were also honored by presenting them with swords and they were renamed as Paataal Veers.

