SAJ & DQUE Presents Miss Glam World 2025: The Crown Finds Its Queen in Russia’s Alina Farkhutdinova

New Delhi [India], July 22: In a celebration of glamour, culture, and global harmony, Alina Farkhutdinova from Russia was crowned SAJ DQUE Miss Glam World 2025 on July 17 in a dazzling finale organized at the Gokulam Park Convention Centre, Kochi. The grandeur event, skillfully managed by Pegasus Global Pvt Ltd, saw participation of 19 finalists from countries of five continents.

Pegasus Global, which is known for event production excellence, again staged a show-stopping experience that cemented the company’s reputation for creativity, precision, and discipline. The pageant was not just an exhibition of glamour but a show of celebration of cultural diversity, intellect, and personality—a platform where substance overcame superficiality.

Miss Glam World 2025 – A Platform Where Substance Overrules

With its focus on talent, intelligence, and global value, Miss Glam World 2025 reimagines what it means to wear a crown in this day and age—where leadership, strength, and poise are the precious gems.

Winners and Global Titles

Newly minted Miss Glam World 2025, Alina Farkhutdinova, was praised not just for her elegance and grace but also for her confident stage presence, as attested to by her win in the Miss Glam World Ramp Walk subtitle. Man-Jung Kao, the 2024 winner, handed over the crown to her in a ceremonial passing of the baton.

Other finalists who won top accolades were:

1st Runner-up: Michal Hana Iofedov (Israel), who was also awarded the Tenacious subtitle.

2nd Runner-up: Karla Pejic (Serbia)

3rd Runner-up: Shwetha Jayaram (India), also crowned Miss Congeniality

The glitzy gold crown, symbolizing success and excellence, was designed by Preethi Parakkat of Parakkat Jewels, further enhancing the splendor of the event.

Continental Queens Honored

The pageant also highlighted continental superiority with continental titles:

Miss Glam World Asia: Meru Saito (Japan)

Miss Glam World Africa: Melissa Ayanda Moyani (South Africa)

Miss Glam World Europe: Kateryna Voitovych (Ukraine)

Miss Glam World South America: Artieres Lydia (French Guiana)

Miss Glam World North America: Ingrid Michelle De La Rosa Galaviz (Mexico)

These ladies were not only blessed with grace but also with the rich cultural stories of their respective countries.

Subtitle Champions: Beyond the Surface Beauty

The competition identified a wide variety of talents and qualities through subtitle awards, reiterating its dedication to overall excellence:

National Costume: Esther Udoka Nmor (Nigeria)

Fashionista: Odonchimeg Davaanyambuu (Mongolia)

Talent: Aakriti C K (Nepal)

Diligent: Pattarawadee Palakul (Thailand)

Inspiring: Nikola Botosova (Czech Republic)

Vivacious: Melissa Ayanda Moyani (South Africa)

Shining Star: Artieres Lydia (French Guiana)

All the subtitles were judged by a team of highly reputed judges, who contributed a mix of experience in business, fashion, and healthcare fields. Renowned personalities such as Dr G D Singh (Unified Brainz Group), Debasmita (model), Dr Fong Toh Jeng (UR Klinik), and Marcia Leonar Brito Machado Marques (mentor) gave weightage and global understanding to the judging process.

The Vision Behind Miss Glam World 2025

Organized by Pegasus Global Pvt Ltd in association with SAJ Group Hotels and Resorts and DQUE as title sponsors, Miss Glam World 2025 reflected the mission of spreading global harmony and cross-cultural exchange. The event has a twofold purpose: nurturing individual potential and fostering tourism and international cooperation.

With strategic support from Manappuram Finance Ltd, Unique Times, Parakkat Resorts, and Alcazar Watches, and more than 20 other sponsors, the event married business acumen with social significance—a demonstration of the ways in which soft power and cultural diplomacy unfold on the global stage.

“We built this platform not only to crown beauty but to elevate character, culture, and contribution towards society,” said Pegasus Global Pvt Ltd Founder Dr. Ajit Ravi.

A Stage for the World

The contest united participants from Cameroon, France, Ghana, Mongolia, Taiwan, Romania, and beyond—each recounting tales of empowerment, ability, and identity. India’s Shwetha Jayaram impressed with her warmth and charm, and Japan’s Meru Saito made an impression with her calm elegance.

Miss Glam World 2025 is not just a title. It is a badge of unity, dignity, and world sisterhood—a victory of contemporary womanhood that goes beyond geography.

