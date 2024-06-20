Sakra World Hospital Breaks Records with 275+ Joint Replacement Surgeries in May

PNN

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 20: Sakra World Hospital, Bengaluru, has achieved a remarkable milestone by completing over 425 orthopedic surgeries in May. Under the expert leadership of Dr Chandrashekar P., Director of Orthopedics, the 15-membered orthopedic team has made history by setting a new standard in the state of Karnataka. The team performed 275+ joint replacements, the highest recorded monthly, along with more than 70 arthroscopy surgeries and remaining trauma surgeries. This achievement made Sakra World Hospital the first hospital in Karnataka to reach such an impressive volume of surgeries in just 30 days.

The Institute of Orthopedics has performed more than 30,000 surgeries under his guidance and has served the community for 11 years. In reality, orthopedic surgeries pose unique challenges due to factors such as the complexity of the musculoskeletal system, variability in patient anatomy, and the need for precision in surgical techniques. Surgeons must navigate these complexities while ensuring optimal alignment, stability, and functionality of the affected area. Additionally, orthopedic procedures often involve delicate soft tissue management and intricate bone adjustments, which makes joint replacement challenging.

"We take pride in sending all these patients back home, following up with their physiotherapy, significantly improving their lifestyle, alleviating their pain, and bringing smiles to them and their families. In addition to knee replacements, we provide comprehensive 360-degree coverage, including cardiology services for our surgical patients. The majority of our knee replacement patients are geriatric and often have conditions such as diabetes, hypertension, and coronary issues. These patients require a high level of care. We have a dedicated cardiology ICU team available 24/7 to assist the Department of Orthopedics whenever needed," shared Dr Chandrashekar P., Director of Orthopedics.

Among these 275+ patients, Sakra had individuals with pacemakers, angioplasty opting for knee replacements, and those who had previously undergone coronary bypass surgery. The team is equipped to cater to all sorts of patients, offering 24/7, round-the-clock facilities. Now in the 11th year of operation, Sakra utilizes navigation and robotic-assisted surgeries, as well as arthroscopy or keyhole surgeries for both the knee and shoulder.

Arthroscopic surgeries involve ligament repairs such as ACL and PCL repairs, as well as meniscal and cartilage surgeries in the knee. For shoulder procedures, muscle repairs known as rotator cuff repairs, dislocation-related surgeries called Bankart surgeries, cartilage surgeries, and shoulder replacements are regularly performed.

"It's a moment of immense pride for Sakra for completing over 275 joint replacement surgeries within a month is a significant achievement, given the meticulous care required for such delicate procedures," shared Lovekesh Phasu, Group Chief Operating Officer of Sakra World Hospital, Bengaluru.

"We are delighted to reach this milestone in such a short time. Sakra is committed to bringing more developments for the betterment of our patients. With the trust of our patients, we aim to continue growing," shared Naoya Matsumi, Deputy Managing Director of Sakra World Hospital, Bengaluru.

