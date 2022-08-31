SaladO – A journey from Small Home Kitchen to the Biggest Salad brand in India

August 31: When we say that we are the Biggest Salad Brand in India currently with more than 110 Franchises only in 1 year.

When we say that we started only a year ago, on 2nd August 2021, from Kitchen of a Home at Nashik.

When we say that it took only one year for us to expand to more than 100 kitchens across India.

There are big dreams & extremely hard work involved in the whole SaladO team to achieve it.

Such progress seems difficult to believe, but there is an old proverb that says – ‘It always seems impossible until it’s done.’

SaladO was born on 2nd August, 21, when Mrs. Riya Rohra, a housewife, stuck with an idea to start delivering exotic salads in her Big Complex. She is an excellent cook, and this was the time to materialize it in business. She was experimenting with Exotic Salads for a year for her husband, but this time she thought to monetize it, so on 2nd August 2021, she started with a small menu of 8 Salads.

Her Salad Business expanded like fire, and within one month, we were a known brand across Nashik.

There is a wonderful quote that says, ‘A Good Idea Becomes Great Idea When You Let It Out.’ Within three months, when her business reached out peak, there was a time when she, along with her husband, thought of franchising her Idea to people who needed some opportunity.

After the Pandemic, a Lot of Families got impacted financially, and that is where we had a strong vision to teach our business to people who are in need at a very, very reasonable price. We thought of Social Cause more than profits, and we started giving our business idea at a cost lesser than the amount we spend for one outing. We also ensured to give complete support like giving SOPs, Recipe Manuals, Recipe Videos, Marketing Material, Digital Marketing, Partnership with SWIGGY and ZOMATO, getting required licenses & Much more.

As they say, ‘Positivity attracts Positivity’ – Same was experienced when in this mission of growing the SaladO network. We had a great team that took this mission and helped SaladO to become a team to expand the brand like fire.

Today after one year, we are a dynamic network of 110+ Franchises. Our decision to help others rather than going for profits clicked when we saw SaladO as the biggest Salad Brand In India.

Our USP – We make Salads that are tastier than most junk foods. That’s why we say, SaladO = Health + Taste.

What’s Next? – This is just the beginning.

* We will have more than 500 Cloud Kitchens in the next three years.

* We are also coming up with Physical Outlets, and we shall have around 20 outlets in the next year.

* SaladO will go international, and you shall see our presence in 5 Countries in the next year.

Revolution started with a small movement, and the SaladO revolution started. SaladO dreams high and will turn no stone unturned to make India Proud by becoming the biggest Salad Brand in The World.

Connect with them at info@salado.in or visit them at www.salado.in

