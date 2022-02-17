Salary of Indian employees expected to rise sharply this year, according to survey

The number of covid-19 patients is now declining. The company's financial position had deteriorated during the Corona period. However, with the reduction in the number of corona patients and the smooth running of day-to-day operations, the company has regained momentum. A survey has been done recently. Accordingly, there is good news for the employees. According to the survey, there will be a big increase in the salary of Indians this year. This year, the country's wage growth will reach a five-year high of 9.9 per cent.

Good news for Indian employees

According to a survey by Aon, India's leading global business services company, on the 26th wage increase, wage growth is expected to be 9.9 per cent in 2022, according to various sector organizations. The survey is based on data analysis of 1,500 companies from more than 40 industries. According to the survey, the highest-paid industries include e-commerce, high-tech/information technology and IT. According to the survey, Indian workers are expected to receive an average salary increase of 9.9% in 2022, a five-year high.

Read exactly what the survey says!

According to the survey, the e-commerce sector is projected to grow by 12.4 per cent in 2022, followed by the high-tech sector by 11.6 per cent, followed by business services by 10.9 per cent, and IT by 10.7 per cent. In contrast, metals and mining (8.3 percent), restaurants (8.5 per cent) and cement (8.6 per cent) saw relatively low wages. If you look at the sector as a whole, companies are ready to raise salaries by more than 10 percent this year. 32.3 percent of companies could raise salaries by more than 10 per cent this year, up from 27.5 per cent a year ago.