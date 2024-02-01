Salasar Techno Engineering's Stock Soars 10% on Bonus Issue

Shares of Salasar Techno Engineering, a small-cap company, surged 10% to ₹28.19 on Thursday, on the ex-date of the bonus issue. The company had announced a 4:1 bonus issue, with a record date of February 1, 2024.

The Salasar Techno share price has risen by more than 100% in the past one month. The share price was ₹66.76 on January 1, 2024, and it rose to ₹128.16 on January 31, 2024. After the bonus issue of 4 bonus shares for every existing share on February 1, 2024, the Salasar Techno share price surged 10% to ₹28.19. The Salasar Techno share price has increased by more than 100% from January 1, 2024, to February 1, 2024.

This is the second time that Salasar Techno Engineering has issued bonus shares to its investors. The company had previously issued bonus shares in a 1:1 ratio in July 2021.

Note: The information provided here is only about the performance of the shares. This is not investment advice. Investment in the stock market is also subject to risk. Therefore, it is very important to seek the advice and guidance of experts before investing.