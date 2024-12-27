Saldhana’s Mumbai’s Iconic Christmas Tree Lights Up the City, Spreading Joy and Unity in the Season of Giving

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 27: Towering over 70 feet tall, Mumbai's cherished Christmas tree in Worli stands as India's tallest fully decorated natural Christmas tree, a beacon of festive cheer and community spirit. What began as just another decorated Christmas tree became an enduring tribute to family love and a symbol of hope, following a heartfelt promise made by Douglas Saldanha to his sister, Twila Saldanha, who passed away from cervical cancer in 2005. One of her last wishes was to see the tree “so beautifully decorated it could be seen from the heavens.” Each year since, Douglas has kept his promise, transforming the tree from tip to toe into a radiant holiday landmark.

For over 50 years, Douglas and his family have lovingly tended to this towering pine tree at MIG Adarsh Nagar CHS in Worli, which has become an annual sight eagerly anticipated by Mumbai residents and visitors alike. Each holiday season, Douglas adorns the tree with thousands of sparkling lights, ornaments, and vibrant decorations, starting with Diwali-themed lights, transitioning to Christmas and New Year, and culminating with a display in the colors of India's national flag for Republic Day. This stunning display lasts for three months, drawing visitors from across the city and beyond to experience the magic of the holidays.

Beyond the grandeur of its lights and decorations, what truly sets this Christmas tree apart is Douglas's dedication to community. Every Christmas Eve, he hosts a celebration for underprivileged children from nearby slums. He opens his heart and the grounds around the tree, offering children a day filled with games, gifts, and warm meals. Santa Claus joins in the festivities, giving the children a chance to take photos and experience the joy of Christmas—an experience they might not otherwise have. This annual event, funded largely by Douglas's personal contributions, is occasionally supported by friends and neighbors who donate gifts or volunteer their time.

This year, in the spirit of giving, Douglas invites the city’s denizens from across communities and religions to join him in making the children's Christmas celebration even more special. Contributions, no matter how small, can make a big difference for the children and further brighten the holiday season for all. Come spread the love.

“We see this as more than just a tree—it's a place for people of all backgrounds to come together, where children can experience the magic of Christmas, and where the spirit of giving shines brightest,” Douglas shares. “Our goal every year is to spread a message of hope, unity, kindness, and peace with everyone who visits.”

The public is welcome to visit the Christmas tree from Diwali through Republic Day. This iconic tree is a popular gathering spot for families, friends, and tourists who come to celebrate, take photographs, and make memories that last a lifetime. Located at MIG Adarsh Nagar CHS in Worli, the tree stands tall as a symbol of Mumbai's resilience, joy, and the power of community.

Let's make this holiday season a time of warmth, joy, and unity across the city—Mumbai style. Reach out to Douglas for any Further Queries.

Connect:

Instagram :https://www.instagram.com/dougz244

Facebook :https://www.facebook.com/dougz24

