Salem Kauvery Hospital successfully treats 11-year-old paediatric patient with multiple-organ failure caused by Dengue fever

Salem (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 11: Kauvery Hospital, Salem, part of a leading multi-specialty healthcare chain in Tamil Nadu, successfully treated an 11-year-old paediatric patient with multiple organ failure caused by Dengue fever.

An 11-year-old fifth grader, studying in a government school Suffered from Dengue Fever, treated it outside hospital for 3days, brought to Salem Kauvery hospital in critical care condition with multiple organ failure namely liver, lungs, heart, kidney and blood clotting system. At the time of admission child was on ventilator and Inotrope Support. The child's Condition was very critical, and the chances of her survival were very low.

During this period, the child's heartbeat stopped twice and was successfully revived each time. In the first 7 days, her liver, kidneys, and blood clotting system were stabilized with expert advice from a nephrologist, gastroenterologist, and haematologist. Despite this, her lungs and heart remained in a state of failure, so she continued on ventilator support and blood pressure medication for an additional 2 weeks. After 21 days of intensive care treatment, the child was successfully weaned off the ventilator.

However, even after that, the child's heart and lungs were weak, and so she given treatment with medication and physiotherapy for further 1month. The child is now doing well, with no Residual organ damage and she has started going to school.

Speaking of this, Dr. Mohammad Fazil, neonatologist and consultant paediatrician, said "Usually dengue fever affects 1-2 organs, and the patient mortality rate is high. However, in this child, who suffered multiple organ damage (5 organs) with very faint chances of survival, we are very happy that we were able to not only save the child but also help her lead a healthy life again. I wish to acknowledge and appreciate the dedication and commitment shown by the specialist medical consultants from Nephrologist, Gastroenterologist, Cardiology, and Pulmonary departments as well as the ICU Doctors, who were involved in this mission."

Selvam, facility director of Salem Kauvery hospital appreciated Dr. Mohammed Fazil and the team of specialist doctors and nurses for their perseverance and commitment to patient health, which establishes Kauvery Hospitals as a centre of medical excellence among the public.

