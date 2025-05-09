Sales of non-compliant walkie-talkie on e-commerce platforms under government radar

New Delhi [India], May 9 : The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has initiated action against the listing and sale of walkie-talkie devices on e-commerce platforms that lack proper disclosures, including licensing, Union Minister of Consumer Affairs announced on Friday.

The absence of such critical information constitutes a violation of multiple laws, including the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, the Indian Telegraph Act, 1885, the Wireless Telegraphy Act, 1933, and the Use of Low Power, Very Low Power Short Range Radio Frequency Devices (Exemption from Licensing Requirement) Rules, 2018.

Minister Joshi wrote on X that the sale of non-compliant wireless devices not only breaches statutory obligations but may also pose significant risks to national security operations.

Recognizing the gravity of the issue, the CCPA will issue specific guidelines under Section 18(2)(l) of the Consumer Protection Act, 2019.

"These guidelines aim to ensure legal compliance, enhance consumer protection, and maintain the integrity of the digital marketplace," the minister posted on X.

The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) occasionally initiates actions against entities that engage in unfair trade practices.

Recently, the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) advised coaching centres to strictly adhere to the necessary guidelines and refrain from placing misleading advertisements. Additionally, it refrained them from making claims of assuring guaranteed success.

In another instance recently, the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) took suo motu action against five restaurants Makhna Deli, Xero Courtyard, Castle Barbeque, Chaayos, and Fiesta by Barbeque Nation for failing to refund mandatory service charges despite a judgment held by the High Court of Delhi.

The notices were issued under the Consumer Protection Act of 2019, directing the restaurants to refund the service charge amounts. The Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution said that this measure is aimed at reducing the undue pressure on Consumers to pay additional amount at the time of availing services at any Restaurant as no Hotel or Restaurant shall force a consumer to pay Service Charge or Service Charge shall not be collected from consumers by any other name.

All sellers must strictly adhere to applicable regulatory standards to uphold consumer rights and prevent unlawful trade practices.

