Sales turnover in Janmashtami festivities soars to Rs 25,000 crore

New Delhi, Aug 28 The Janmashtami festival this year generated a business of more than Rs 25,000 crore, according to the traders’ body Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT).

The high sales turnover reflects robust consumer spending in a growing economy which shoots up during festive celebrations.

CAIT’s General Secretary Praveen Khandelwal said large-scale sales were observed, particularly in flowers, fruits, sweets, deity costumes, decorative items, fasting sweets, milk, curd, butter, and dry fruits.

National President B.C. Bhartia said the festival was celebrated with great enthusiasm, especially in North and West India, with decorated temples and large crowds of people visiting them. Digital tableaux and selfie points with Lord Krishna were special attractions during the festival.

Krishna Janmashtami was celebrated on August 26 this year across the country. Devotees traditionally fast and decorate temples and homes with flowers, 'diyas' and lights.

Temples were decorated attractively, and there were large crowds of people visiting them. Bhartia highlighted that the special attractions of the Janmashtami festival included digital tableaux and selfie points. In cities, there were numerous bhajans, religious dances, and discourses by saints and sages. Various social organisations also held large-scale Janmashtami celebrations.

CAIT expects festive sales of over Rs 4 lakh crore due to the extended period of the festival season this year which began with Raksha Bandhan on August 19 and will extend to November 15 on the day of Tulsi Vivah.

The business body estimated the festive trade during Raksha Bandhan at over Rs 12,000 crore across the country. In 2022, the business during the Rakhi festival stood at around Rs 7,000 crore; in 2021 it was Rs 6,000 crore; in 2020 it was Rs 5,000 crore; in 2019 it was Rs 3,500 crore, and in 2018 it was Rs 3,000 crore, according to Khandelwal.

“This year’s festive series begins with Raksha Bandhan and continues through Janmashtami, the 10-day Ganesh Utsav, Navratri, Durga Puja, Dussehra, Karva Chauth, Dhanteras, Diwali, Govardhan Puja, Bhai Dooj, Chhath Puja, and other festivals, culminating with Tulsi Vivah. During this festive period, the business community across the country is fully prepared to meet consumer demands, and traders have stocked up adequately on all products,” a CAIT representative said.

