Salloni Ghodawat Honored with Outstanding Leadership at ET Emerging Leaders Conclave 2024

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 31: Salloni Ghodawat, Director of Sanjay Ghodawat Group and COO of Ghodawat Consumer Limited, has been honored with the prestigious ET Ascent Emerging Leaders Award at the ET Emerging Leaders Conclave 2024 held in Mumbai. The award was presented by Raveena Tandon, a renowned actress and a recipient of the Padma Shri Award. The award recognizes individuals who demonstrate exceptional leadership skills and a strong commitment to driving their organizations and industries forward.

Ghodawat Consumer Limited has established a distinctive brand identity in the FMCG market and is known for its commitment to product innovation, customer-centricity, and quality. The company started its operations with the manufacturing of edible oils, and since then has expanded its product portfolio to staples, impulse products, and beverages, catering to the everyday needs of consumers. The diversified product range includes 'Star' brand atta, edible oil, pulses, rice, salt, snacks, diverse namkeens, water, and 'To Be Honest', a healthy snack made with real fruits and vegetables. Besides, beverages such as Fizzinga, Frustar, and Coolberg have earned significant popularity among consumers, with Coolberg setting new benchmarks in the non-alcoholic beer segment.

Salloni Ghodawat expressed her gratitude, stating, "I am honored to be recognized by ET Emerging Leaders Conclave 2024. This award acknowledges the team's industrious attitude, consistent devotion, and inventive mindset, all of which have been instrumental in our journey. Seeing our work recognized on such a renowned platform is extremely rewarding. I am grateful to The Economic Times for this acknowledgment, as well as to everyone who has helped us along the way. We are thrilled by this recognition, which motivates us to continue pushing the boundaries of innovation and excellence."

Through its continuous dedication to excellence and consumer satisfaction, Ghodawat Consumer Ltd. remains committed to its mission of delivering high-quality products and setting industry benchmarks for innovation. The company is excited to continue its journey of success and growth in the dynamic FMCG landscape.

Ghodawat Consumer Ltd. is the FMCG arm of the Sanjay Ghodawat Group. GCL has focused on constant product innovation, customer-centricity, affordability, and quality, creating a unique brand identity for itself. GCL started its journey by manufacturing edible oils and with increasing consumer acceptance, trust, and notable success, the company was encouraged to expand and diversify its product portfolio to include staples, impulse, home-care, and personal care categories. GCL has recently achieved a momentous milestone of 1,600 Crore.

