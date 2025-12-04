Salman Khan to add glamour to Telangana Rising Global Summit

Hyderabad, Dec 4 Superstar Salman Khan's presence is set to add glamour to Telangana Rising Global Summit, scheduled to be held here on December 8 and 9.

The actor has plans to establish world-class film studios at upcoming Bharat Future City, where the two-day event will be held.

The Telangana government is organising the summit to position Hyderabad as a global destination for investments.

The event will project Bharat Future City as the new growth hub.

"We are honoured to welcome Salman Khan. One of India's most celebrated superstars, Salman Khan has shared the country's film industry for more than three decades, an icon whose impact spans cinema, philanthropy, and culture," said the organisers in a social media post.

"With his upcoming plans to establish world-class film studios in Hyderabad's Bharat Future City, Salman Khan is now stepping into a powerful new role in India's creative economy," it added.

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy had met Salman Khan in Mumbai on October 30.

According to the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), the actor praised Telangana's rapid progress and assured him that he would take the message of Telangana Rising Summit across the world.

Salman Khan expressed admiration for the state's growth vision and promised to extend his support in promoting Telangana's vibrant image on international platforms, it said.

The state government is set to unveil Telangana Rising Vision 2047 document at the Global Summit.

The plan aims to transform Telangana into a $3 trillion economy by 2047 by focusing on economic and social development, with specific goals to reach a $1 trillion economy by 2035.

Salman Khan and Ajay Devgn will be the key celebrities at the Global Summit.

Ajay Devgn is likely to sign an agreement with the Telangana government to develop a state-of-the-art film studio and film city in Hyderabad.

"We are honoured to welcome Ajay Devgn to the Telangana Rising Global Summit, a distinguished actor-producer whose collaboration with the state is set to bring cutting-edge film production and VFX capabilities to Telangana," the organisers said in a social media post.

"National award-winning actor, producer and one of India's most influential figures in film and entertainment. He is partnering with the government of Telangana to develop a state-of-the-art film studio and film city, bringing world-class production, VFX, and smart studio capabilities to the state," it added.

In July this year, Ajay Devgn had met the Chief Minister Revanth Reddy at the latter's residence in New Delhi and keen interest in establishing a world-class film studio in Telangana.

The CMO had said that Ajay Devgn proposed the development of an international-standard film studio equipped with state-of-the-art animation, VFX, and AI-powered smart studios.

The actor had also expressed willingness to set up a skill development institute to train professionals across various domains of the film industry.

