SalonSupremo.com launches Cloud Software to S M A R T L Y Manage Salon & Spa Businesses

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 11: Salon Pos [I] Pvt. Ltd’s brand Salon Supremo, a Smart tool in Salon and Spa Management, has officially launched its S M A R T Business Intelligence Powered Software, designed to

S M A R T L Y manage Spa & Salon businesses. Founded by Varun Thakkar more than 20 years ago under the name Divine Beauty as a desktop-based software. Karan Goyal and Hetal Soni joined as co-founders a few years ago to launch the Cloud Version rebranding it as SalonSupremo.com

With its Comprehensive suite of Features, Salon Supremo aims E M P O W E R I N G the Hair | Beauty & Wellness Industry to S M A R T L Y and Efficiently Manage their Businesses, ultimately leading to increased Productivity and Profitability. The software addresses key challenges faced by Salon and Spa Business Owners.



-Low Team Outputs

-Irregular Appointments

-Revenues Lower than Targets

-Inventory and Vendor Management

-GST Compliances

-Day to Day Management of Digital Social Media

By offering a S M A R T solution to these challenges, Salon Supremo is set to Redefine the way Salon and Spa Businesses are managed.

Key features of Salon Supremo’s software include:

Domain Expertise of 2 decades:

Salon Supremo’s software is tailored to meet the specific needs of the Hair | Beauty & Wellness industry.

Cloud-Based SAAS Platform:

The software is built on a Cloud based SAAS platform, providing users with Intuitive Dashboards for easy Navigation and Management.

Business Intelligence:

Powered by BI Technology, Salon Supremo’s software offers 360-degree control on a click, allowing users to take S M A R T decisions based on Real Time Data.

CRM Built on Accounting Platform:

The software’s CRM capabilities are built on an Accounting Platform, GST compliances as per Standard Industry Norms & Seamless Business Automation and Digitalization.

Client Tracking and Appointment Scheduler:

The software is integrated with Client Tracking & Online Appointment Scheduler across all Social Media Platforms

Employee and Resource Performance Management:

Salon Supremo’s software offers Bio-metric Attendance, Payroll & Incentives Management, ensuring Optimal Performance from Employees & Resources.

Service Revenue Buckets:

The software includes features for Invoicing, Memberships & Loyalty Programs, helping businesses maximize their Revenue Streams.

Inventory and Vendor Management:

Barcode Enabled Inventory and Vendor Management features, Salon Supremo’s software simplifies managing Inventory and Vendors.

Client Retention and Marketing:

The S M A R T data engine processes Computed Intelligence for Client Retention and Marketing, helping businesses Attract New Footfalls & Retain Customers.

Multibranch and Franchise Networking:

Salon Supremo’s software supports Multibranch & Franchise Networking, allowing businesses to expand their reach and Grow their Brand.

Integrated NFC Technology

Tap or Scan | Lets your Clients connect with you digitally

Salon Supremo’s software has already garnered praise from industry professionals, with a lot of Happy Subscribers over the last 2 decades benefiting from its Powerful Features. With its innovative approach to Salon & Spa Management, Salon Supremo has become the GO-TO Solution for Salon & Spa Businesses looking to manage their Operations S M A R T L Y and Efficiently.

Visit [SalonSupremo.com] (https://www.salonsupremo.com) for more information

or call sales for a free demo (+91 881 881 0880)

