Samantha Kochharr Appointed as Skill Competition Manager for WorldSkills International

New Delhi [India], January 27:Worldskills recently appointed renowned hair designer Samantha Kochhar as the Skill Competition Manager for WorldSkills International. She is the first Asian to hold this position, breaking barriers and setting new benchmarks for the Indian hairdressing industry.

Samantha Kochhar has been the Chief expert hairdressing for Indiaskills since 2014 and deputy chief expert, Worldskills since 2016. Her appointment as the Skill Competition Manager, Worldskills comes as a historic milestone which further solidifies India's presence on the global stage of excellence in the hairdressing industry.

Speaking about her new role, Samantha Kochharr said, “I am deeply honored to be entrusted with the responsibility of serving as the Skill Competition Manager for WorldSkills International. This role represents an opportunity to contribute to the global standards of the hairdressing industry.”

Samantha Kochharr, a trailblazer in the hair and beauty industry, has been shaping the sector since the age of 11. With an impressive career spanning decade, she brings extensive experience in national and international film, fashion, and creative arts. As the Managing Director of Blossom Kochhar Aroma Magic and the Blossom Kochhar Group of Companies, she has successfully combined entrepreneurial expertise with her creative flair.

In addition to her professional accomplishments. Samantha Kochharr is also an author, and her spiritual journey has profoundly influenced her work, reflected in her book, Arribada: The Arrival, which provides a unique perspective on healing and self-discovery.

Samantha Kochharr's appointment is a testament to her relentless dedication, vision, and commitment to nurturing talent and innovation. Her leadership continues to inspire professionals worldwide, while her achievements pave the way for India's continued recognition as a global leader in the beauty and wellness sector.

Visit Samantha Kochharr’s Instagram profle: @samanthakochharr

Know more about BKCCAD at bkccad.com

For media inquiries or interview requests, please contact:

Payal Khanna Deputy, Manager – PR & Communications

Mobile: +91-8447262915

Blossom Kochhar, Aroma Magic

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor