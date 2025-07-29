PNN

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], July 29: In a major leap forward for SEO and digital discoverability, SamBlogs proudly announces its pioneering service that helps clients rank not only on Google - but also inside AI platforms such as Perplexity, ChatGPT, Gemini, Claude, and Notion. With this innovation, SamBlogs is officially the first SEO agency in the world to offer backlinks from these high-authority generative ecosystems.

As users shift from search engines to conversational AI tools, digital visibility is being rewritten. Consumers are now asking questions directly on Perplexity, Gemini, and ChatGPT - and the answers they get are shaped by the sources those AI models trust.

"Google is no longer the only gateway. If you're not visible inside Perplexity, Claude, or ChatGPT you're invisible to an entire wave of users," said Vikas Singal, Founder of SamBlogs.

What sets SamBlogs apart:

* Backlinks and mentions placed in AI-trainable, AI-indexable platforms like Perplexity, Claude, Notion-based knowledge hubs, Gemini shared links, and more.

* Strategic placement that feeds authoritative signals directly into AI models and their citation ecosystems.

* Exclusive, first-in-industry services that allow businesses to rank inside AI-generated answers, not just search results.

This groundbreaking service ensures that brands don't just appear on Google - they also surface in AI-generated citations, answer boxes, and model outputs where millions are turning for instant, trustworthy answers.

Why This Matters:

* AI platforms like Perplexity and Gemini show citations and backlinks - SamBlogs helps your site become one of them.

* ChatGPT and Claude draw from public sources - SamBlogs ensures your brand appears in the data they reference.

* Traditional SEO is no longer enough. This is Generative Engine Optimization (GEO) - and SamBlogs is leading the charge.

About SamBlogs

Founded by SEO strategist Vikas Singal, SamBlogs is a trusted digital marketing agency with over 4,000 clients worldwide and a track record of ranking 10,000+ keywords. Known for innovation, results, and forward-thinking strategy, SamBlogs is once again leading from the front - ensuring clients dominate across both search engines and the new AI-powered web.

Media Contact:

Email: Sam@SamBlogs.com

Phone: +91 9828080195

Website: www.samblogs.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor