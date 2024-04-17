Samco Trading App: The Best Trading App for F&O Traders

SRV Media

New Delhi [India], April 17: A quick study of India's securities markets and trading environment reveals an interesting development trading applications have revolutionised the market. From performing complex analytical calculations for users within seconds to making live market feeds available at their fingertips, the best trading apps from India's leading brokerage service providers can do it all.

In addition to offering advanced features and tools, trading apps are also becoming increasingly customer-friendly. Today, interested retail traders and investors can open a demat and trading account with their preferred stock broker within a few minutes and even complete KYC formalities online. It's no wonder then, that the number of demat accounts in India surpassed 129 million in September 2023, with the number of unique direct investors being over 80 million as per NSE data.

Despite this growing retail participation in the markets, very few traders and investors choose a brokerage partner and a trading app smartly.

Decoding the Process of Selecting Trading Apps:

Choosing a trading app and a brokerage partner is the very first step to a successful trading journey. However, many retail participants make the costly mistake of limiting their selection criteria to brokerage charges and other trending factors alone. While this may result in short-term savings, it could affect trading performance over the long run if users do not prioritise apps that offer advanced trading tools and analytics.

Instead, the priority when choosing any trading app should be the speed and security of trading data and funds. Speed is essential because in a market where every second counts, delays can lead to significant financial losses. Security is equally vital to ensure that personal and financial information remains protected against unauthorised access.

Equally important is the security of the platform. With the increasing incidence of cyber threats, a secure trading app ensures the safety of funds and personal data. Fortunately, traders have many choices to compare in this regard because over 80% of India's stock brokers have plans in the pipeline to augment their cybersecurity.

Ajay Dusane, CGO of leading technology-driven brokerage firm Samco Securities, reiterates that F&O traders especially need to look into factors beyond just brokerage fees or the account opening process.

"In futures and options (F&O) trading, selecting the right trading app goes beyond basic functionality. For F&O traders, it's crucial to choose a platform that offers advanced tools tailored to the complex nature of these markets. These tools include an options strategy builder, which allows traders to construct and test various strategies to find the one that best suits their risk profile and market outlook.

An options chain display is another essential feature because it provides a comprehensive view of all available option contracts for a given security including their prices, volumes, and open interest. These data points are pivotal for making informed trading decisions.

Understanding options Greeks is also crucial for F&O traders. Greeks measure the sensitivity of an option's price to various factors, such as changes in the underlying asset's price (Delta), time decay (Theta) and volatility (Vega). A trading app that provides detailed Greeks analysis helps traders manage the risk and potential reward of their options positions more effectively."

The Samco trading app checks all these boxes. With a host of advanced and comprehensive trading tools ranging from post-trade analytics to agile options strategy building, the trading app from Samco Securities gives beginners and seasoned traders everything they need to ace the markets.

A Closer Look at What Sets the Samco Trading App Apart:

Traders who choose the Samco trading app can benefit from a wide range of features not available elsewhere in the market. The bonus is that Samco Securities offers these features free of cost. The only fees levied are the standard Samco brokerage charges which are also among the most affordable in the market.

Here is a closer look at some of the exclusive features available to users in the Samco trading app.

'My Trade Story': For Unparalleled Post-Trade Analytics:

'My Trade Story' from Samco Securities is a feature designed to provide traders with a comprehensive analysis of their trading behaviour. It examines millions of data points from a user's past trades to offer insights and actionable feedback. This feature is split into two main parts: the Analytics section and the Trade Spreadsheet.

It also offers traders a range of insights across different levels to help traders understand and improve their trading performance, such as:

Strike Rate: Shows the success rate of a trader's transactions and indicates how often trades are profitable

Average Win/Loss Size: Provides insights into the average size of profits and losses to help traders assess the effectiveness of their trading decisions

Average Holding Period: Reveals the typical duration for which winning and losing trades are held, so traders can evaluate their timing in entering and exiting trades

Maximum Potential Profits/Losses: Displays the highest possible profit or loss that could have been achieved to offer traders clarity about missed opportunities or risks

Samco Trade Score: Provides a numerical score representing the trader's overall performance, so they can quickly assess their trading performance over time

Trade-Level Insights: Categorises trades to show outcomes based on the strategy or actions taken and offers a deeper understanding of what drives success or failure in trading

Performance-Level Insights: Compares a trader's performance against benchmark indices to gauge overall success and identify areas for improvement

Trend-Level Insights: Analyses trades and compares them to market trends to help traders understand if their strategies align with or contradict market movements

Options BRO: For Revolutionary Options Strategy Building

Options BRO is a sophisticated options strategy builder that has been integrated into the Samco trading app. Designed to aid traders in the complex world of options trading, this tool builds, researches and optimises options strategies for every trade within seconds. Here's an overview of its features and functionality:

Real-time Strategy Generation: Options BRO creates strategies based on real-time market data and ensures that users have access to the most current and relevant options strategies that align with market conditions .

Risk Categorisation: It categorises strategies into three risk levels: conservative, moderate, and aggressive. This allows traders to select strategies that match their risk tolerance .

Extensive Strategy Exploration: Traders can also explore and filter through various strategies based on different criteria like maximum profit, maximum loss, probability of profit and margin required, among others .

Comprehensive Analytics: The tool also provides detailed analysis through various data points such as the probability of profit, risk-reward ratio, maximum profit, maximum loss and strategy Greeks (delta, gamma, theta and vega).

Strategy Optimisation: After building and researching a strategy, Options BRO helps optimise it to achieve the best possible risk-reward balance, so each trade is tailored to the trader's market outlook and risk preferences .

One-click Execution: Once a strategy is chosen and optimised, it can be executed with a single click, so traders need not worry about missed market opportunities due to manual delays.

TradingView Charts: For Live Market Data at the User's Fingertips

The integration of TradingView Charts in the Samco trading app is yet another feature that enhances the overall trading experience for users. TradingView is known for its comprehensive and user-friendly charting tools that cater to the nuanced needs of traders especially those involved in options trading. This collaboration allows Samco users to access TradingView's features directly within the Samco trading app.

The key features the TradingView integration with Samco include:

Access to 100+ Technical Indicators: Traders can use a wide range of technical indicators like MACD, RSI, Bollinger Bands and more which are crucial for analysing price trends.

Multi-Chart Layouts: Users can view up to 16 charts simultaneously. This makes comparative analysis across different assets and timeframes easier.

Advanced Chart Patterns: The integration also gives Samco users free access to advanced charts like Renko, Kagi, Point & Figure, Heikin Ashi and more.

Unlimited Saved Chart Layouts: Traders can create and save numerous chart layouts and easily switch between different analysis setups to suit various trading strategies.

Samco's Referral Program: An Added Advantage for Existing and New Users

Affordable brokerage fees are not the only criteria to save more when choosing and using a trading app. Samco Securities has also introduced the Samco Refer and Earn program, which helps existing users earn benefits like vouchers worth Rs. 3,000 as well as 10% lifetime brokerage sharing simply by referring their friends to Samco.*

*Terms & conditions apply

About SAMCO Securities

SAMCO Securities was incorporated by Mr Jimeet Modi, Founder & CEO of SAMCO Group in 2015. As the country's leading flat-fee brokerage and wealth-tech platform, SAMCO Securities provides retail investors access to sophisticated financial technology and makes their wealth-creation journey simple, informed, and cost-effective. SAMCO Securities' mission is to eliminate the existing challenges faced by traders and investors and democratise access to the wealth management process for every Indian. With customer centricity at SAMCO's core, we implement a quantitative approach to provide differentiated solutions that empower our customers in acing the capital markets.

SAMCO Securities is pioneering the stock market trading by introducing industry-first features like My Trade Story, Personal Index and Trade Spread Sheet to name a few under its CRP strategy.

