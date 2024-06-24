Samir K Modi Launches Next Phase of Historic 'Atoot Bandhan Rishta Dil Ka' Roadshow

NewsVoir

Siliguri (West Bengal) [India], June 24: Modicare Limited, one of India's leading direct selling companies, embarks upon the next phase of its historic roadshow, 'Atoot Bandhan Rishta Dil Ka', as it completes 28 successful years. Following the overwhelming success of the inaugural roadshow in Odisha and West Bengal earlier this year, the next phase of the journey in North Bengal will be flagged off by Samir K Modi in Siliguri on 23rd June. Over the course of 5 days, the roadshow will cover over 750 kms across nine cities - Siliguri, Islampur, Raiganj, Chanchal, Malda, Berhampore, Krishnanagar, Kalyani and culminate in Kolkata. During this phase, Modi will meet over 7500 consultants from his North Bengal parivaar. Furthermore, in the coming few months, the roadshow will also cover Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Jharkhand, and Rajasthan.

West Bengal holds the distinction of being one of the oldest markets for Modicare, reflecting a profound connection between the company and its consultants. Backed by a growing consultant base and a strong product portfolio, West Bengal is the number two market for the company. Its remarkable growth underscores its pivotal role in Modicare's success story. The 'Atoot Bandhan Rishta Dil Ka Roadshow' epitomizes Modicare's commitment to further strengthen the connect with the consultants, celebrate the bond and reaffirm the commitment of 'Ghar Ghar Azadi'.

Samir K Modi, Founder and Managing Director, Modicare Limited, said, "This year it is my endeavour to meet and connect with my Modicare Parivaar in the deepest corners of Bharat. This March, I flagged off the Atoot Bandhan Rishta Dil Ka Roadshow in Bhubaneswar. In the 1st leg, we travelled from Bhubaneswar to Kolkata and I was truly overwhelmed with my Parivaar's love and affection and their commitment to Azadi.

I am extremely excited to flag off the next leg from Siliguri which will end on 27th June at Kolkata. We will be covering a distance of over 750 kms in a span of 5 days and will do 9 events. West Bengal is one of our oldest markets and has always been very close to my heart. It is the unmatched dedication and commitment of our consultants across West Bengal that has ensured it being among our top 2 markets since inception. This roadshow is to reaffirm that I will not rest till I have done all I can to make their dreams a reality.

I totally believe in the motto of my company 'Ghar Ghar Azadi, Har Ghar Azadi'. I am totally committed to this, we have touched the lives of millions of Indians and will reach out to many more to empower them to become Atmanirbhar. I plan to cover all the other regions in the coming months. Jai Hind!"

Modicare has always been committed to providing world-class products to its consultants and making a difference in their lives. The company is driven by the philosophy of offering products from dawn to dusk with a 100% Satisfaction Guarantee. Modicare is committed to bringing in digital transformation and it is company's top priority. It has been continuously investing in equipping its consultants with the digital tools such as the revolutionary New Joinee App - Road to Freedom. Additionally, the company has also introduced initiatives like Modicare Home Shop and My Modicare Shop to empower and support consultants in their business endeavours, furthering Samir K Modi's commitment to 'Azadi for All' Indians.

Modicare is one of India's leading Direct Selling Companies and the pioneer of Direct Selling industry in India. It has been empowering Indians and changing their lives since 1996. Today, the company has over 60 Lakh Direct Sellers and offers over 375+ products, 765+ SKUs across 14 categories - Personal Care, Wellness, Consumer Durables, Skin Care, Colour Cosmetics, Food & Beverage, Homecare, Auto Care, Laundry Care, Technology, 18 Karat Gold Plated Jewellery, Watches, Divine, and Agriculture. It has a national presence through its 14000+ Distribution Points and 55 Modicare Lifestyle Centres.

