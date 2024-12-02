Sammy's Magic Cinema Decides to Show the Beauty of Sindh, Along with Top Sindhi Names, in a Melodious Patriotic Song, in Jai Hind, Jai Sindh

NewsVoir

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], December 2: Following the OTT success of the Pankaj Tripathi, Richa Chaddha starrer - Shakeela, which garnered millions of views, Sammy's Magic Cinema had announced their latest patriotic film, Jai Hind Jai Sindh on Independence Day 2024. The film generated major buzz with over 200 press articles.

The upcoming song in Jai Hind, Jai Sindh promises to be a soul-stirring tribute to the Sindhi community's resilience and global success post-Partition. Celebrating their remarkable journey, the track highlights how Sindhis have preserved their rich culture and values while making their mark worldwide.

The song honors the achievements of prominent Sindhis who have made a significant mark across industries and whose accomplishments reflect the community's resilience and enduring impact on Indian culture and beyond. The track will delve into themes of displacement, resilience, and the universal quest for belonging, all while honoring the cultural legacy of the Sindhi people.

Jai Hind Jai Sindh is a passionate love story with a patriotic soul, weaving together themes of patriotism, love and timeless values. The film serves as an ode to bridging generational divideshonoring the struggles and values of those who rebuilt their lives from scratch post-Partition and connecting them with today's social media-driven generation. It celebrates a united vision for the future, rooted in shared heritage and boundless hope.

It celebrates India's vast diversity, highlighting how 1.4 billion peoplenearly twice Europe's population we are a continent by ourselves! - live in harmony despite differences in language, religion and culture, united by shared values and peaceful coexistence.

