Samprati Foundation Honors Surat’s Safai Veers with Protective Gear Drive Led by Chairman Nirav Shah

Surat (Gujarat) [India], December 1: Samprati Foundation, under the dynamic leadership of its Chairman Shri Nirav Shah, successfully organized a special health-care initiative at the SMC Health Center, Pal, dedicated to the city's “Safai Veers”—the sanitation heroes who play a vital role in keeping Surat ranked among the cleanest cities in India.

Taking personal interest in the well-being of these frontline workers, Shri Nirav Shah led the initiative and ensured the distribution of free UV protective glasses and face masks to safeguard their health. As Chairman of Samprati Foundation and a prominent civic leader, Shri Nirav Shah has consistently driven impactful community welfare programs, focusing on cleanliness, public health, and grassroots upliftment across Surat.

Under his guidance, the Foundation continues to champion causes that directly benefit the people who contribute to the city's development. Shri Nirav Shah highlighted that the sanitation workers are the real pillars behind Surat's success story and emphasized the Foundation's commitment to supporting them through practical, meaningful initiatives.

The event was also attended by Surat MP Shri Mukeshbhai Dalal, Central In-charge of Swachh Bharat Mission Shri Omshiv Mishra, and Dr. Sameer Gami, who extended their support and appreciated the efforts led by Shri Nirav Shah.

Samprati Foundation expressed gratitude to all participants and reaffirmed its mission to continue working under the leadership of Chairman Nirav Shah for the welfare and progress of Surat's community and frontline workforce.