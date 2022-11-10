Sampre Nutritions Ltd, Gurbani Group inks MoU with The African Peace and Security Union

India based Sampre Nutritions Ltd, Gurbani Group recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding with The African Peace and Security Union. The MoU was signed in Dubai by B.K. Gurbani, Chairman, Gurbani Group and Roll Stephane Ngomat, Chairperson, The African Peace and Security Union. Announcing this in a press release, the officials involved said that this Memorandum of Understanding and Protocol of Agreement between the two parties is in furtherance to the set-up of manufacturing plant for the complete range of Fortified Vitaminized Candies for African Countries and all related requirements. According to the agreement signed, The African Peace and Security Union will provide all assistance to Sampre Nutritions Ltd in all development activities within the space of the African states by facilitating and promoting the activities in all projects linked to Agenda 2063, Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), and free trade agreement implementation. The African Peace and Security Union in consultation through an advisory opinion will assure to advocate for set up of Manufacturing Plant for 24 Countries in Africa, for the complete range of products including hard boiled sugar candies - all fruit flavors, caramel toffees, moulded chocolates, caramel hard boiled & centre filled lollipops, deposited hard boiled candies, soft deposited jelly, all kinds of mouth fresheners & mints as well as 'Candy Nutri' fortified vitaminized candies that help to improve the nutrition of adolescent girls and lactic mothers. Candy Nutri, registered since 2008 by Sampre Nutritions Ltd is a vitaminized candy developed by Sampre Nutritions Ltd, Hyderabad, India with manufacturing facility at Hyderabad and was developed in collaboration with M/s. Micronutrient Initiative, with headquarters at Ottawa, Canada. "The company has done complete R&D and developed this exclusive product in-house and become supplier for this product which contains Vitamin - A, Vitamin - C, Folic acid and Iron. The efficacy studies and effectiveness were conducted by Sr. Head of AIMS (All India Medical Sciences) New Delhi - Dr. C K Anand. The elaborate & detailed study was conducted in most of rural areas in India through "ANGANWADI CENTER" by the Women, Child Welfare Ministry, Government of India. The result and reports made by Dr. C K Anand with his team of 19 people have seen the improvement in hemoglobin level of all the beneficiaries, upon regular usages. Sampre Nutritions Ltd has got a consent letter from M/s. Micronutrient Initiative, Canada for this product launch through commercial venture of Candy Nutri," said the B.K. Gurbani The African Peace and Security Union, a specialized structure working as a continental body that comprises the African Continent with a clear mandate to support policies and programs that promote stability and foster development and integration of the continent.

