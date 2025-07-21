Samson Brothers to lead Kochi Blue Tigers

PNN

Kochi (Kerala) [India], July 21: Saly Samson has been selected as the Captain of the Kochi Blue Tigers for the second Season of the Kerala Cricket League (KCL). His brother and Indian international cricketer, Sanju Samson, will serve as the Vice-Captain. The announcement was made by team owner Subhash G Manuel through a social media post on Monday.

He added 'Two brothers, one goal. A new chapter in history is about to begin. The battle is set to commence. The post also stated that the roar of the Blue Tigers will be louder than ever in the second season.

Saly Samson, a seasoned cricketer in the Kerala domestic circuit, brings with him years of experience and recent form. He scored a remarkable century in the Thiruvananthapuram A Division League last week, which was followed by his appointment as the team captain. Sanju, who brings extensive experience from international and Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket, is expected to play a crucial role in the team's strategy and performance this season.

Although Saly featured in the team during the inaugural season, Sanju did not participate last year. For the upcoming season, he has been signed as the most expensive player in the league, acquired by Kochi Blue Tigers for ₹26.8 lakh during the player auction.

The Kochi squad for Season 2 features a balanced mix of youth and experience. Veteran cricketer KJ Rakesh, the oldest player in the league, and young talent Jobin Joby are part of the line-up. The team also includes Akhil KG, Alfi Francis John, Muhammed Ashik, Afrad N, Vipul Shakti, Muhammed Shanu, Ajeesh K, Jerin PS, Nikhil Thottath, Akhin Sathar, Aasif KM, and Vinoop Manoharan.

