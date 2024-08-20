Samsonite and BOSS Elevate Travel with Luxurious New Luggage Collection

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 20: Samsonite, the global leader in travel solutions, has partnered with luxury fashion brand, BOSS to launch the 'Departures' campaign. This collaboration introduces an exclusive, limited-edition luggage collection that combines premium quality with modern design and luxury.

The BOSS | Samsonite collection showcases high-quality aluminum construction with an anodized BOSS monogram pattern. The smooth, tone-on-tone black finish not only enhances durability but also gives each piece a unique and pristine look. The interiors feature soft-textured fabric in the iconic BOSS camel color, offering a luxurious feel. Spacious compartments and adjustable packing straps make it easy to organize and protect belongings.

"This collaboration brings together the best of both brands, merging Samsonite's expertise in innovative luggage design with BOSS's distinctive elegance. This collection is the perfect blend of style and functionality," said Jai Krishnan, CEO at Samsonite India. "We aim to redefine travel gear and are thrilled to offer travelers a collection that embodies both functionality and style."

Designed for fashion-forward travelers who prioritize style and functionality, the collection includes four models: a cabin suitcase, two check-in options, and a trunk. Co-branded leather handles add a touch of luxury and sophistication, making each piece both elegant and practical.

Available in limited edition, the BOSS | Samsonite collection will be sold at select Samsonite and BOSS stores and online, making it accessible to travelers around the world. This collaboration sets a new standard in travel gear, combining aesthetic appeal with practical design. Whether for business or leisure, the BOSS | Samsonite luggage collection invites travelers to explore the world with confidence and style.

