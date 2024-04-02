Samsonite's Resilience Unveiled: Vidyut Jammwal Marks an Epic Finale of 'Tested Like Samsonite' Campaign

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 2: Samsonite, the global leader in travel solutions, concludes its groundbreaking campaign, Tested Like Samsonite, with an impactful finale video showcasing the brand's commitment to quality and durability. Over its 112-year legacy, Samsonite has remained synonymous with strength and reliability, adapting to the evolving needs of travelers worldwide.

The 6-part video campaign, Tested Like Samsonite, honors individuals who, in the face of hardships, demonstrate valor and strength. Featuring legendary personalities in the previous videos, including renowned Indian Formula 1 driver Karun Chandok, Indian actor and fitness icon Milind Soman, tennis legend Sania Mirza, Michelin-starred Chef Garima Arora and influencer & entrepreneur, Ghazal Alagh, the campaign celebrates resilience and excellence in travel solutions.

Commenting on the 'Tested Like Samsonite' campaign, Ms. Anushree Tainwala, Executive Director - Marketing, Samsonite India, shared, "Samsonite products are not just luggage; they are a testament to our commitment to quality and durability. The campaign, 'Tested Like Samsonite' is a celebration of excellence, and we are thrilled to have associated with influential personalities, who showcased the enduring resilience of our products in this 6-video campaign. As a brand, we have always evolved with the times, and this campaign reflects our continued dedication to excel."

As the campaign draws to a close, the finale video features none other than the iconic actor and martial artist extraordinaire, Vidyut Jammwal. In the one-minute action-packed video, he takes the center stage, putting the rugged resilience of the Samsonite's Cubelite series through an ultimate adrenaline-fueled impact challenge. In an electrifying display of strength, Vidyut Jammwal, undertakes a series of high-demanding maneuvers, mirroring the relentless jerks, lifts, and twists encountered during various travel expeditions, enabling the luggage trolley to showcase its unmatched durability and its ability to withstand the rigors of travel with ease. In the exhilarating finale of the #TestedLikeSamsonite campaign, Vidyut Jammwal pushes the limits of endurance, and the Samsonite Cubelite series emerges triumphant against the toughest challenges.

Spanning digital platforms, outdoor spaces and social media networks, the campaign exemplifies Samsonite's innovative approach to travel solutions, symbolizing creativity, strength and durability in an ever-evolving landscape of the travel industry.

Link to the video of Vidyut Jammwal: www.youtube.com/watch?v=4urFoyf7TH4&t=33s

Campaign Details:

Brand: Samsonite

Campaign Name: #TestedLikeSamsonite

Original campaign

Agency: Lowe Lintas

Production House: Flying pigs

Director: Bharat Sikka

For Social media influencer campaign

Agency: Social Beat

Production House: Magix Engage

Director: Chinmay Deshpande

