Samsung BKC Lifestyle Experience Store Opens Doors  at Jio World Plaza, Mumbai; Showcases AI-Enabled  Connected Device Experiences

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 25: Samsung, India's largest consumer electronics company, today inaugurated its first Online-to-Offline (O2O) lifestyle store in India at Jio World Plaza mall, the recently inaugurated ultra-luxury precinct for retail, leisure, and dining in Mumbai, strengthening its commitment to India.

Samsung BKC, spread across 8,000 sq ft, in Jio World Plaza, is located strategically in Mumbai's central business hub of Bandra Kurla Complex and will showcase Samsung's top-of-the-line premium products through unique curated experiences and real-life scenarios. This new store showcases Samsung's widest premium portfolio ranging from smartphones to televisions, refrigerators, washing machines and other products, leveraging the power of Samsung's AI ecosystem.

Catering to premium consumers and technology enthusiasts, Samsung BKC offers Samsung's latest AI experiences – from ‘AI for All' for consumer electronics products to ‘Galaxy AI' for mobile devices – all under one roof.

As the first Samsung O2O store in the country, Samsung BKCwill re-imagine the retail shopping experience and unlock new possibilities for our customers by bringing the best of both online and offline worlds. Through this retail innovation, Samsung BKC store extends the convenience of online by offering thewidest selection of products with over 1,200 choices from an online digital catalogue while also enjoying assistance by in-store staff. Moreover, these products can be delivered not just in Mumbai but anywhere in the country.

In addition, customers in Mumbai also have the option to buy online from Samsung.com/in and take advantage of store proximity to pick up their products from Samsung BKC within two hours.

As it opens for customers, Samsung BKC will redefine flagship experience for customers with the latest Galaxy S24 series. The store will offer not onlyGalaxy S24 special edition colour options but also free first-of-its-kind gen AI enabled personalization of their latest Galaxy AI smartphone.

“Today's customers, especially Gen Z and millennials, are seeking premium products and unique experiences. They want to interact with the brand and its products, touch, feel and create. This is what Samsung BKC is all about. We have curated never seen before experiences in eight unique zones that include all our AI experiences to excite people across segments. Here, customers will get a feel of our expansive connected devices ecosystem and our cutting edge technology,” saidMr. JB Park, President & CEO, Samsung Southwest Asia.

“Samsung BKC will also organize Learn @ Samsung workshops, bringing together Samsung's innovations with people's passions,” he said.

Samsung BKC is divided into eightunique lifestyle zones that showcase to customers how Samsung products, individually and as part of Samsung's connected multi-device ecosystem (SmartThings), can offer convenience to them. These zones cater to different passion points, ranging from gaming andentertainment to art and yoga to cooking and laundry management.

The Eight Lifestyle Zones

Hobby Room – Customers can enjoy an exhilarating and immersive mobile gaming experience on an 85-inch 8K QLED TV and Samsung's professional range of gaming monitors and laptops.

Home Office –This zone features a cutting-edge home office setup using big screens and smart monitors. Here one can connect the monitor to Galaxy Buds or make calls on the Smart Monitor with Google Meet, showcasing scenarios such as ‘distraction free work from home' or ‘big screen conference call'. Customers can also experience next level productivity by seamlessly working across multiple screens including our monitors, tablets, laptops and smartphones.

Home Atelier – Here, customers can experience how Samsung technology can essentially transform your home to an art gallery or even a yoga studio. It showcases our premium televisions, including 8K TVs and The Frame that turns the screen into a work of art. Customers can also check out the AI-enabled Smart Yoga mat that is connected to the television, giving users real time feedback on their yoga postures.

Home Café – In this zone, customerscan take a look at our bespoke refrigerators and vacuum cleaners. The colour of the bespoke refrigerators can be tailored to match the home’s colour scheme.

Connected Kitchen – Here, a professional Chef operates the kitchen and cooks healthy food, real-time. The kitchen also has an AI-enabled refrigerator, which has multiple unique features like recipe recommendations and shopping lists based on what’s inside the refrigerator. In this zone, customers can learn how to use Samsung products to manage and prepare healthy food as well as effective visitor management.

Intelligent Closet – This zone showcases our top of the line AI-enabled washing machines and dryer, and how one can plan and select laundry settings using a smartphone. This zone also talks to customers about home energy management, giving them insights about their homes and the energy consumption level of each of their appliances, using SmartThings AI Energy Mode.

Private Cinema – This is another demonstration of the connected device experience that Samsung offers. Here, customers experience the amazing 110-inch MicroLED TV while the SmartThings app connects via a smartphone to control everything from the curtains, lights, sound bar to even the air conditioner to transform the room into a movie theatre.

Mobile Zone – This is centre of the store that will showcase Samsung's flagship Galaxy devices – Galaxy Z series and Galaxy S series – including the latest Galaxy S24 series as well as our flagship tablets, laptops and wearables.

To bring together all the experiences across the eight zones, Samsung BKC will also host a various events and workshops around consumer passion points such as digital art, photography, videography, fitness, and baking, cooking, music, among others as part of its Learn @ Samsung programme.

This programme will run through the year with influencers, content creators and other experts who will help customers at the store learn more about Samsung products and its expansive connected devices ecosystem through great experiences and DIY opportunities around their passion points.

For the Gen Z and millennial customerswho love customizing their products, the store will offer unique personalization and customisation options for mobile as well as consumer electronics products. At the Creator's Workshop, customers can customize their smartphone covers on their own. They will also be able to accessorize their purchases like adding one's initials with crystals on their phone covers and adding fun charms to their Galaxy Watches.At the Home Café zone, customers can customize the door colour of their bespoke refrigerators to match the colour scheme in their homes.

The premium customers visiting the store will also have the opportunity to preview global products that are yet to be launched in India

To create a longstanding relationship with customers, the store also features an integrated service centre where they can take online and offline appointments& request pickup for service of their device.The store will also offer our customers same day repair of Galaxy devices & remote assistance.

Samsung BKC customers, purchasing two or more SmartThings enabled products will be offered a freeSmartThings set up along with product installation through our visiting service engineers.

Customers coming into the store will get assured gifts including up to 2% loyalty points onpurchase of select Samsung products and up to 20% off on select models of television and monitors, up to 5% additional cashback on refrigerators and washing machine and Galaxy Buds FE at INR 2999 on purchase of select Galaxy devices. In addition to this, Samsung BKC will also offer special benefits for corporate customers

