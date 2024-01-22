Samsung registers record 2.5 lakh pre-bookings of Galaxy S24 series in India

New Delhi, Jan 22 Samsung’s newly-launched flagship Galaxy S24 series has seen a record 250,000 pre-bookings in India in just three days, making it the most successful Galaxy S series ever, the company said on Monday.

In comparison, Samsung had secured 250,000 pre-bookings for its Galaxy S23 series over a three-week period last year in the country.

The company launched the new Galaxy S24 series globally on January 17 and opened pre-bookings in the country on January 18.

"Galaxy S24 series, powered by Galaxy AI, ushers in a new era of mobile revolution and puts the power of AI in the hands of consumers to open up new possibilities," said Raju Pullan, Senior Vice President, MX Business, Samsung India.

Customers pre-booking Galaxy S24 Ultra and Galaxy S24+ will get benefits worth Rs 22,000 and those pre-booking Galaxy S24 will get benefits worth Rs 15,000.

The sale of the Galaxy S24 devices will begin from January 31.

According to Neil Shah, Vice President, Research at Counterpoint, the overall premium market is growing at a rapid clip, faster than overall market.

“This will benefit Samsung to register some annual growth for the S Series and increase its market share from 26 per cent in 2023 to 28 per cent level against a ramping Apple,” Shah told IANS.

The benefits of ‘Galaxy AI’ and how it can personalise, secure and optimise how you use your phone can be a great differentiator to excite the premium user base this year, Shah added.

The ’Made in India’ Galaxy S24 Ultra, Galaxy S24+ and Galaxy S24 smartphones come with industry-first AI features like Live Translate, Interpreter, Chat Assist, Note Assist and Transcript Assist.

AI built into Samsung Keyboard can also translate messages in real-time in 13 languages, including Hindi.

With the gesture-driven ‘Circle to Search’ with Google, users can circle, highlight, scribble on, or tap anything on Galaxy S24’s screen to see helpful, high-quality search results.

Galaxy S24 series’ ‘ProVisual Engine’ is a comprehensive suite of AI-powered tools that transform image capturing abilities and maximise creative freedom.

“The huge success of Galaxy S24 series demonstrates that Indian consumers are early adopters of new technology. I would like to thank our consumers for their overwhelming response to the Galaxy S24 series,” Pullan noted.

Prabhu Ram, Head, Industry Intelligence Group at CMR, said that Galaxy S24 series marks a pivotal shift in the smartphone landscape, prioritising AI for more purposeful and powerful consumer experiences.

"The true incentive for upgrades will lie in the transformative capabilities that set the Galaxy S24 series apart, making it fundamentally distinct and more valuable to consumers,” Ram told IANS.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor