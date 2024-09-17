Samsung S25 Ultra 2025 Launch Rumors: Features, Specs & Release Date

NewsVoir

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], September 17: Samsung's next flagship handset, the Samsung S25 Ultra, is expected to hit the shelves in early 2025. This premium smartphone is already gathering significant buzz around the expected design overhaul and feature improvements. Historically, Samsung has reserved its latest tech innovations and designs for the Galaxy S series mobile phones, sparking significant anticipation for the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra and the advancements it may offer. Customers can use the Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card to shop for Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra on Easy EMIs and tap into these latest innovations without breaking the bank.

While the official launch date may be around early 2025, feature leaks and rumours have already painted a strong picture of what to expect from the flagship handset. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is expected to reinvent the design blueprint of the Ultra series with a sleek curved finish and unique asymmetrical frame. This design overhaul is expected to boost display size without making the phone bulky. Like all premium Samsung handsets, the Galaxy S25 Ultra is also touted to flaunt the durable titanium body and Corning's glare-free glass protection.

According to leaked details, the Galaxy S25 Ultra will continue to feature a flat display and handy S-Pen like its predecessors. The 6.9-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2x display will boast a QHD+ resolution and LTPO technology, offering an adaptive refresh rate of 120 Hz. It is also expected to offer greater glare protection to empower better visibility under direct sunlight.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is expected to debut with significant camera improvements that will revolutionise the mobile photography experience of users. The phone is predicted to retain its predecessor's 200MP ISOCELL primary camera with dual-pixel autofocus support. Leaked details suggest that the ultra-wide angle and telephoto lens will be bumped to 50MP resolution, giving the phone a 200MP + 50MP + 50MP + 50MP quad camera set-up. New generative AI algorithms are expected to fine-tune photography and videography outputs further. The model is likely to pack better image processing algorithms, ensuring brighter low-light captures, upgraded OIS, and pristine portrait images.

On the performance front, Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is expected to draw power from the upcoming Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset. As the fastest chipset on the block, it is expected to boost the handset's performance and efficiency. As per rumours, Samsung will likely offer the handset with 16GB RAM along with three storage options: 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB. The Galaxy S25 Ultra will likely run on a 5,000mAh battery, supporting 45W wired and 15W wireless charging. It will also pack 4.5W reverse wireless charging capabilities much like its predecessor.

How to shop for the latest Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra using the Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card

1. Visit the closest Bajaj Finserv partner store

2. Select the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra model of your preference

3. At the checkout counter, share your Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card details with the in-store representative

4. Select a suitable EMI tenure for your Easy EMIs

5. Provide the OTP received on your registered phone number to verify the order and walk out of the store with a brand-new flagship Samsung smartphone.

