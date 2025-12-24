Samsung SDI, KG Mobility form cylindrical battery alliance

New Delhi [India], December 24 : Samsung SDI and KG Mobility entered into a strategic alliance to create cylindrical battery packs for future electric vehicles. This partnership aims to help both companies gain a strong position in the growing market for advanced electric cars.

As per a report by Pulse, the English service of Maeil Business News Korea, the two companies signed a formal agreement on Monday in Seoul to work together on these new technologies.

The collaboration goes beyond a simple buyer and seller arrangement. Samsung SDI and KG Mobility will now work as strategic partners to design and test battery packs. These packs will use Samsung SDI's 46-millimetre cylindrical battery cells. Both companies plan to check the performance and safety of these batteries together. The goal is to make sure these battery solutions work perfectly for new types of electric cars.

These new battery packs will eventually be used in the next generation of electric vehicles made by KG Mobility. The two companies also agreed to keep working together for a long time. They will share information about global battery market strategies and conduct research together. This long-term plan helps both companies stay ahead in the changing world of electric transportation.

The main part of this partnership is Samsung SDI's 46-series cylindrical battery. This specific battery can hold a lot of energy, which helps cars drive longer distances and charge much faster. It uses special materials like nickel, cobalt, and aluminium, along with a unique silicon carbon technology. These materials help the battery last for a very long time without losing its power.

Global carmakers now want batteries that are efficient and easy to produce. This demand makes the competition among battery companies very strong.

Samsung SDI wants to make cylindrical batteries a major part of its business growth. By working with KG Mobility, the company focuses on developing these batteries as a key product alongside its other battery types.

