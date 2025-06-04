Samsung teases new foldable ahead of July unpacking event

Seoul, June 4 Samsung Electronics released a teaser for its upcoming foldable smartphone on Wednesday, promising wider screens and higher-performance cameras.

In a short video posted on its official Newsroom site, the company showcased a smartphone folding in half like a book, hinting at the next evolution of its foldable lineup, reports Yonhap news agency.

Samsung Electronics highlighted increasing consumer demand for larger screens, enhanced cameras and advanced artificial intelligence (AI) features.

"The demand is clear -- an Ultra-experience that goes beyond a simple list of upgraded features in a smaller and more portable form factor," the company said.

"With industry-leading hardware, cutting-edge performance and seamless AI integration optimised for the foldable format, it's what users have come to expect from Galaxy Ultra."

The Galaxy Ultra represents the premium tier of Samsung Electronics' flagship smartphone lineup.

Samsung is expected to unveil the latest models in its foldable series -- the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 -- at its summer Galaxy Unpacked event, slated for July in New York.

The exact date of the event has not yet been finalised.

It is the first time in nearly three years that Samsung Electronics will debut its new Galaxy smartphones in New York following the event in August 2022, when the world's largest smartphone maker introduced the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4.

Samsung Electronics has hosted previous Unpacked events for its foldable lineup in cities including Paris last year and Seoul the year before.

The company aims to boost sales of its new foldable smartphones by more than 10 per cent, highlighting the addition of advanced artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities.

Samsung Electronics first introduced foldable smartphones in 2019, and since then, many tech giants, including Google and Motorola, have entered this high-end segment.

