Samsung to launch AI-powered washer-dryer combo globally in Q2

Seoul, March 11 Samsung Electronics on Monday said that it will launch its latest Bespoke Artificial Intelligence (AI) Combo washer-dryer globally within the second quarter (Q2) of this year.

The Bespoke AI Combo, which combines a 25 kg washing capacity with a 15 kg heat-pump drying capability, debuted in South Korea late last month, reports Yonhap News Agency.

Within just two weeks, it garnered significant popularity, with over 3,000 units sold in the country.

"We've already initiated shipments to the United States, and the official launch is scheduled for this month," Vice President Moo-hyung Lee of Samsung Electronics' home appliance division said in a Press conference.

"The global launch is slated for the second quarter," he added.

He said the new laundry appliance is targeting the South Korean and US markets, acknowledging the different consumer preferences in Europe, where smaller home appliances are favoured due to space constraints.

Samsung said the new Bespoke AI Combo helps consumers experience streamlined laundry routines and reduce energy consumption with a space-saving design.

Utilising the company's high-efficiency heat pump technology, the washer-dryer combo delivers standalone dryer-level performance.

Moreover, its integration of high-performance AI chips and the Tizen operating system enhances operational convenience while optimising energy usage.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor