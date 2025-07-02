Samsung's visit to Nvidia brings new hope for high bandwidth memory chips business

New Delhi [India], July 2 : Samsung Electronics' Vice Chair Jun Young-hyun recently visited Nvidia in Silicon Valley, raising hopes that the company could soon supply its latest high-bandwidth memory (HBM) chips to the leading AI chipmaker, reports Korea Herald.

An Industry official told the Korea Herald, "Securing Nvidia as a customer is critical to leading the next-generation HBM market. As Samsung continues to report progress in overcoming the semiconductor downturn, its chances of expanding partnerships with major tech players are growing."

Quoting Industry sources, the report mentions that Jun, who leads Samsung's semiconductor division, met with Nvidia to discuss the supply of its newest HBM3E 12-layer memory chips for Nvidia's upcoming Blackwell Ultra GB300 processors.

These advanced chips are important for powering artificial intelligence (AI) systems. This was Jun's second visit to the U.S. in two months, showing how serious Samsung is about strengthening its partnership with Nvidia.

So far, Samsung has been behind smaller rivals like SK hynix and Micron, who have already supplied their HBM3E chips to Nvidia.

Samsung faced delays and quality issues, which held it back. But recently, Samsung redesigned its chip and successfully delivered it to AMD for their MI350X AI chips, helping to restore confidence in its technology.

Now, many in the industry believe Samsung could soon win Nvidia's approval and start supplying its HBM3E chips in the second half of this year. Jun and Nvidia also reportedly discussed the next-generation HBM4 chips, expected to launch next year.

Samsung aims to lead this space by using its new 1c DRAM technology, which could give it an advantage over competitors still using older designs.

Samsung is not just focusing on memory chips. It is also trying to win more orders from Nvidia to manufacture chips. Currently, Samsung is producing Nvidia's Tegra chips for Nintendo's new Switch 2 console using its 8-nanometer technology.

The console has been a huge success, selling over 3.5 million units in just four days, which is helping Samsung's foundry business grow.

Looking ahead, Samsung hopes to use its new 2-nanometer "gate-all-around" (GAA) technology to make Nvidia's next-generation graphics chips.

This new chip-making method offers better performance and power efficiency. While Samsung faced some issues with its 3nm GAA process in the past, it has made improvements and is now working on raising yields for its 2nm chips, which are expected to go into mass production later this year.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor