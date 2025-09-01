Samunnati's 5th National FPO Conclave to Convene 1,000+ FPO Leaders and Agri Stakeholders in Hyderabad

VMPL

Hyderabad (Telangana) / New Delhi [India], September 1: Samunnati, India's leading agri value chain enabler, in collaboration with NABARD, will host the 5th National FPO Conclave on 3rd and 4th September 2025 at the Hyderabad International Convention Centre (HICC). With the theme "Partnerships for Sustainability towards a Future-Ready FPO Ecosystem", the conclave will bring together over 2,000 Delegates including 1000+ leaders from Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs) along with government representatives, policymakers, researchers, agri-businesses and industry experts, making it one of the most significant gatherings for India's agricultural sector.

The event will be inaugurated in the presence of Union Minister of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare and Minister of Rural Development, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who will address the FPO representatives and agri-tech stakeholders at the inaugural function through a Video Message. Chief Guest Prof. Ramesh Chand, Member, NITI Aayog, will deliver the keynote address, setting the tone for the two-day deliberations. The release of the 5th edition of the State of the Sector Report 2025 during the inaugural plenary session will mark an important milestone in assessing the progress and challenges of the FPO movement in India.

Over the course of the conclave, discussions will centre on how FPOs can be made enterprise-ready by unlocking scale through ecosystem and financial partnerships, the role of climate-smart agricultural technologies in empowering communities, and the importance of building financial security for farmer leaders to ensure long-term sustainability. Farmer leaders from across the country will share stories of resilience and transformation, while dedicated sessions will highlight the experiences of women leaders in farmer collectives. The conclave will also showcase climate-smart agriculture in action, and feature a fireside chat on how public policy and private capital can be leveraged to trigger greater investment in rural enterprises.

Adding further weight to these deliberations, the conclave will see participation from leading agri-tech and agribusiness players such as Olam Agri, Corteva Agriscience, Coromandel and many others, who will bring global insights, innovations, and best practices to the table. Their presence will provide opportunities for collaboration with FPOs, fostering partnerships that can transform Indian agriculture.

Speaking about the significance of the event, Anil Kumar SG, Founder and CEO of Samunnati, said, "FPOs hold the promise of transforming Indian agriculture into a more inclusive, resilient, and market-ready ecosystem. This conclave is not just a platform for dialogue, but a call to action for all stakeholders to join hands in building a sustainable and future-ready FPO movement that uplifts farmers and strengthens rural economies."

Samunnati's National FPO Conclave has come to represent an important annual dialogue between grassroots farmer organisations and national policy and industry leaders. At a time when the government is placing renewed emphasis on strengthening FPOs through financial and institutional support, the 5th edition promises to be particularly impactful. By creating a forum where voices from the field meet policymakers and industry innovators, the conclave aims to inspire actionable partnerships that can ensure better livelihoods for millions of farmers and a stronger, more resilient agricultural ecosystem for India.

