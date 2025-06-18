SAMVAAD - From ideas to impact: A Tapestry of Expression, Healing, and Mental Resilience Unfolds at IIC New Delhi

VMPL

New Delhi [India], June 18: In a compelling evening of dialogue, reflection, and healing, SAMVAAD: From Ideas to Impact returned with its second edition at India International Centre, New Delhi, carrying forward its powerful mission "Mental Health Matters: Navigating Emotions in a Fast-Moving World."

Organized by Ewisdomsphere, and led by curators Saumya Tewari and Dheeraj Tewari, this SAMVAAD edition created a sanctuary for meaningful, stigma-free conversations around emotional burnout, trauma, grief, and mental well-being in the modern Indian context.

Reflections That Stirred the Soul

The evening opened with a heartfelt invocation by Poonam Rajput, upcycling artist and sustainable art coach, who reflected on the deep emotional heritage embedded in fabric. "When we upcycle, cloth passed down through generations, we're not just saving materialwe're safeguarding memories," she said, urging people to "upcycle their emotions too."

An insightful student-led video presentation by Aparna and Amritha, research students from IIPR, Bangalore, titled "Good Intentions, Bad Logic: Why We Avoid Therapy," captivated the audience. The duo unpacked how our daily thought errors and mental shortcutsoften done with the best intentionsend up delaying much-needed emotional care. Their content was relatable, well-researched, and offered actionable steps, receiving warm appreciation from both experts and attendees.

Mansi Gupta (Emerson) grounded the audience in empathy and leadership, remarking, "Even leaders are human. Don't just ask 'How are you?'ask 'How do you feel today?'"

Dr. Suchitra Prasad, NLP expert, echoed that self-care is not selfishness, especially for women, and introduced tools like 'disassociation' and 'shake-off' to reframe overwhelming emotions.

Jatin Sharma, legal expert, emphasized: "Make law your friend. Stop fearing mental health as a social stigmathe road is long, but healing through the system is possible." Prof. Dinesh C. Sharma discussed how bio-musicology could revolutionize India's public health frameworks. "Sound is medicine," he stated. Dr. Priya Bhatnagar highlighted that emotional shutdown among leadership is rampantoften going unnoticed until burnout strikes.

On the expressive arts front, Simmi Kapoor explained how slow hand movements in embroidery and dance help people meet their own emotions "a rarity in today's fast-paced world."

Praveen Tiwari, master of hand-woven textiles, touched hearts with his simple truth: "Weaving fabric weaves peace." His students, he shared, find joy and placementnot just in industry, but in life.

Dr. Shambhavi Das, music therapist, introduced the idea of music as a 'safe inner space', particularly for those resisting traditional therapy.

Voices from the community also resonated powerfully. Rajat and Radhika from Bezubaan Saathi Animal Trust shared how caring for distressed animals helps people reduce anxiety, fear, and isolation. Roopal Mishra's legal research exposed how emotionally shut-down states often precede criminal behaviorincluding among judges and legal professionals themselves.

Aparna Jha, a student from DU, delivered a moving personal narrative on surviving anxiety and stigma: "Mental illness is not a choice. Seeking help is."

Abhinav Mishra from WARME Foundation shared holistic wellness tools like music, movement, and mindful conversations.

Dheeraj Tewari, also a cybersecurity expert from Bluewater IT Solutions, tied mental peace with digital safety, launching the Cyber Connect Helpline. "Your digital space is your mental space," he affirmed.

Hosted gracefully by Saumya Tewari, the evening concluded with a collective promise:

"This is not just an eventit's a movement. And we're just getting started."

From law to leadership, music to mindfulness, and youth to tradition, SAMVAAD 2025 has amplified one clear truth: mental health is everyone's responsibility, SAMVAAD will continue to raise stronger voices for a 'Behtar Samaaj with Behtar Samajh'.

