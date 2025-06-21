Sanatan Shiksha Initiative Launched to Revive India's Ancient Knowledge System for a High-Tech Future

VMPL

New Delhi [India], June 21: In a significant step aimed at bridging India's ancient intellectual heritage with modern technological advancements, Shri Sanjay Kumar Pal has officially launched the Sanatan Shiksha & STEM Education Scientific Research Council, a national initiative designed to revive and modernize India's time-honored Sanatan education system.

Rooted in the principles of holistic developmentphysical, mental, intellectual, and spiritualSanatan Shiksha draws from India's rich legacy of knowledge across disciplines such as the Vedas, Shastras, Ayurveda, Yoga, Astronomy, Mathematics, and Sanskrit Grammar. This initiative seeks to blend these ancient teachings with emerging domains such as Artificial Intelligence, Robotics, Coding, and the Internet of Things (IoT), creating a comprehensive education model for the 21st century.

"There is a widespread misconception that Sanatan simply means ancient or religious," stated Shri Sanjay Kumar Pal. "Five thousand years ago, while much of the world lived in forests, India had the world's first planned cities, hospitals, and sanitation systems. Our scholars like Bhaskaracharya, Aryabhatta, Varahamihira, and Charaka contributed scientific theories and mathematical concepts long before the modern West."

The Sanatan Shiksha initiative focuses on several core objectives:

- Integrating ancient Indian texts (Granthas) with modern STEM education.

- Reviving Gurukul-style learning with contemporary innovations and technology.

-Establishing foundation-based education from early childhood.

-Connecting youth to both their cultural heritage and emerging technological advancements.

- Conducting research and documentation to provide global authenticity to India's knowledge systems.

-Providing faculty training, student platforms, and fostering nationwide academic dialogue.

Positioning itself not merely as a cultural revival but as a comprehensive educational reform, the initiative challenges conventional, westernized educational models by offering a character-building, balanced curriculum rooted in India's civilizational wisdom.

"This is not about returning to the past," Shri Pal emphasized. "It is about selectively integrating the strengths of our traditions with the demands of a globalized, technology-driven world. Only then can India once again reclaim its status as Vishwagurua world teacher."

The movement has already begun attracting attention from educators, researchers, and policymakers across the country. Shri Sanjay Kumar Pal has urged citizens, educational institutions, and government bodies to participate in what he describes as "a historic national responsibility."

As India charts its course towards becoming a global knowledge leader, the Sanatan Shiksha initiative may well serve as a blueprint for an educational revolution where timeless wisdom and cutting-edge technology move forward hand-in-hand.

