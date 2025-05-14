Sancta Maria International School Shines Bright: Wins the Honoured Cambridge Academic Excellence Award 2025

NewsVoir

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 14: In a remarkable triumph that underscores the spirit of academic excellence, Sancta Maria International School has clinched the prestigious Academic Excellence Award at the Cambridge South Asia Conference 2025. Participating with over 1,000 elite schools across South Asia, including 794 institutions from India, Sancta Maria emerged as a trailblazer in innovation, consistency, and transformative learning.

The award is a significant recognition of the school's consistent focus on high academic standards and student-centered learning. The selection criteria for this award include innovation in teaching practices, consistency in academic outcomes, student achievements, and the school's positive impact on transforming learning communitiesunderscoring the effort and commitment it takes to earn such recognition.

On this occasion, Hema Sanjay, Principal of Sancta Maria International School, shared her joy and pride, saying "This award is more than a recognitionit's a celebration of every student's dream, every teacher's tireless effort, and every parent's unwavering belief in us. It's a testament to the power of community, commitment, and courage. Together with our parents, we deliver what we promise to our studentsexcellence in all things: In Omnia Excellentia. Our hearts are full, our vision is clear, and our journey of empowering young minds has only just begun!"

Sancta Maria's teaching approach focuses on building strong academic foundations through a balanced curriculum that includes science, mathematics, humanities, languages, and the arts. With real-world exposure through global exchange programmes and future-ready pathways, the school ensures that every student is prepared not just for exams, but for life. Students have earned recognition through Cambridge Outstanding Learner Awards and secured admissions to top global and Indian universities.

On this proud occasion, Sreelatha, Head of Middle School, shared her thoughts, "This award is a testament to the innovative spirit that drives our teaching and learning every day. At Sancta Maria, we encourage our teachers to embrace creativity and meaningful practices, ensuring that every learner finds joy and meaning in their learning journey. It celebrates not just outcomes, but the growth, curiosity, and resilience we nurture in our classrooms."

Echoing this sentiment, Vaishali, Head of High School, added, "We are truly proud of this recognition, as it highlights our commitment to professional excellence and continuous growth. Our teachers are lifelong learners who constantly evolve to meet the needs of our students. This award reflects our shared missionto empower every student to discover their strengths, embrace challenges, and step confidently into the future."

Key contributors to this success include the school's structured learning programmes, active participation in International Schools Partnership (ISP) exchange initiatives, and a strong emphasis on preparing students for both higher education and real-world careers. Sancta Maria continues to nurture well-rounded learners who grow with confidence, responsibility, and a future-ready mindset.

For more information, please visit sanctamaria.in.

