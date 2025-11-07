Sandalwood Vista Farms Announces 'Van Mahotsav' - A Two-Day Plantation Drive to Foster Sustainability and Ecological Restoration

SMPL

Hindupur [India], November 7: Sandalwood Vista Farms is set to host ,,Van Mahotsav", a large-scale plantation movement on 22nd and 23rd November 2025, from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM at Village Bichaganapalle, near Hindupur. The initiative celebrates the spirit of green living and marks a significant step towards reviving ecosystems through sustainable farming practices.

Estatebull Realtors Private Limited, under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative, has extended its support to the Van Mahotsav plantation drive, organised by Sandalwood Vista Farms and implemented by Shondik Foundation, the NGO arm of the Shondik Group. This collaboration reinforces Estatebull"s ongoing commitment to promoting sustainable development, environmental conservation, and community well-being.

The two-day event will bring together environmental enthusiasts, local communities, and sustainability advocates to transform stretches of grassland into lush green farmland. Participants will engage in hands-on plantation activities, gain insights into scientific and sustainable farming techniques, and actively contribute to ecological restoration.

A special highlight of the event will be an interaction session with scientists from the Institute of Wood Science and Technology (IWST), Bangalore, where attendees will learn about sandalwood cultivation, sustainable forestry, and ecosystem management practices directly from experts.

Speaking about the initiative, Sandeep Kumar Prasad, Founder, Sandalwood Vista Farms, said, "Van Mahotsav is more than just a plantation drive it's a movement towards restoring balance with nature. Our goal is to inspire individuals to experience the joy of planting and understand how sustainable farming can reshape the future of our environment."

Adding to this, Sandeep Kumar Prasad, Founder, Estatebull Realtors Pvt. Ltd., shared, "At Estatebull, we believe true progress lies in harmony with nature. Through our CSR association with Van Mahotsav, we are proud to contribute towards building a greener tomorrow and fostering collective environmental responsibility."

The event embodies a shared vision of nature-friendly living, sustainability, and environmental stewardship, demonstrating how collaborative action between businesses, farms, and NGOs can create lasting ecological impact.

Be part of the change plant a tree, nurture the earth, and witness sustainability in action!

Date: 22nd & 23rd November 2025

Time: 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM

Location: Sandalwood Vista Farms, Village Bichaganapalle, Near Hindupur

Connect with Estatebull Realtors:

Facebook: facebook.com/estatebull

Instagram: instagram.com/estatebullofficial

YouTube: youtube.com/@estatebullrealtors

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by SMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor