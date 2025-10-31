Sandeep Khasa Honoured by Pravasi Jan Kalyan Sangh at 17th Vishal Chhath Puja Samaroh in Gurgaon

PNN

Gurgaon (Haryana) [India], October 31: The 17th Vishal Chhath Puja Samaroh, organised by Pravasi Jan Kalyan Sangh, concluded with a felicitation ceremony recognising individuals and organisations for their contribution to community development and business excellence.

Sandeep Khasa, Managing Director of Stiff Security General Service Pvt. Ltd., was honoured by the association for his organisation's efforts in promoting workplace safety, discipline, and employment generation in the security services sector.

The award was presented by key members of Pravasi Jan Kalyan Sangh, including Tarkeshwar Rai (President), Alok Upadhyay (Vice President), and Rahul Pandey (General Secretary), in the presence of hundreds of attendees.

The organisers emphasised the importance of recognising professionals and enterprises that combine business success with social responsibility. The event also celebrated the cultural spirit of Chhath Puja, bringing together community members, business leaders, and devotees from across Gurgaon.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor