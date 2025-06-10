Sandeep Patel Declares Bhiwandi the Next Singapore of India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 9: In a compelling episode of The Last Laugh podcast hosted by Yash Sanghavi, Founder of Yanisa Execution, the spotlight turned to Sandeep Patel, Executive Director of Bhumi World, as he shared his bold vision of transforming Bhiwandi into India's manufacturing epicenter. What began as a conversation soon evolved into a masterclass on industrial innovation, infrastructure development, and economic strategy.

“We're not just building infrastructure. We're building ecosystems that power the Indian Dream,” said Patel, whose brainchild, Bhumi World, spans 150 acres, houses 2,500+ manufacturing units, and employs nearly 1 lakh skilled and unskilled workers. With its unique plug-and-play model, Bhumi World is setting a new benchmark for how MSMEs, startups, and global manufacturers scale operations in India.

What sets Bhumi World apart is its speed-to-scale philosophy. “You book a machine today, your unit should be ready before it arrives,” Patel emphasized. With a turnaround time of just six months—compared to industry norms of two to three years—Bhumi World is proving that manufacturing in India doesn't need to be slow or bureaucratic.

Patel further revealed, “We've hosted manufacturers from Korea, Switzerland, and Poland. They're choosing India now. China was the manufacturing hub—now it's our turn.”

Bhumi World's development is directly aligned with India's ‘Make in India,' ‘Skilled India,' and ‘Digital India' missions, offering a full-stack industrial ecosystem—from raw materials to retail—under one roof. “If your startup lacks capital, infrastructure, and mentorship—come to Bhumi World. We'll get you started for free,” Patel announced, extending a bold invitation to the next generation of entrepreneurs.

In addition to economic impact, Bhumi World has collaborated with multiple state governments to design and execute similar industrial parks, reflecting its national influence. It's also well-connected to the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor, upcoming bullet train routes, highways, warehousing hubs, and even a planned international stadium, reinforcing Bhiwandi's emergence as a logistics and industrial hotspot.

“Bhiwandi is not just a location—it's the next Singapore of India,” Patel declared, underscoring the strategic importance of the region for investors and industrialists alike.

Yash Sanghavi, known for drawing out powerful insights from India's visionaries, steered the episode toward another crucial point—industrial real estate investment. Patel didn't mince words: “You can grow from ₹100 Cr to ₹2,000 Cr in manufacturing, but the real wealth is in the land you build on.”

This episode is more than a podcast—it's a blueprint for India's industrial future. As the nation eyes a trillion-dollar manufacturing economy, Bhumi World's model offers a scalable, sustainable, and investor-friendly path forward.



