Sandeep Sheoran Crowned India’s Strongest Armwrestler at 5th National Armwrest

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 9: In a historic display of power and dominance, Sandeep Sheoran has been officially recognized as the strongest armwrestler in India after his stellar performance at the 5th National Armwrestling Championship, held on May 24–25, 2025, in Bangalore.

Organized by the Board of Control of Armwrestling in India (BCAI), the national championship drew elite athletes from across the country. Sandeep Sheoran stole the spotlight by securing double gold in the Senior Men's 95 kg category, triumphing in both the left and right arm divisions. His unmatched power, technique, and consistency throughout the tournament earned him the prestigious title of “Champion of Champions”, awarded to the top overall performer.

“This victory means everything to me. It's not just about medals—it’s about representing the strength of India on the national and global stage,” said Sheoran after his win.

Sandeep Sheoran's National Titles – 2025

Senior Men – 95 kg Left Arm: Gold

Senior Men – 95 kg Right Arm: Gold

Overall Champion of Champions: Winner

With this win, Sheoran has cemented his legacy as a powerhouse in Indian armwrestling and a leading figure in the sport's growing popularity across the country.

BCAI's Vision:

The Board of Control of Armwrestling in India (BCAI) continues its mission to elevate Indian armwrestling by identifying top talent, supporting athletes like Sheoran, and fostering national and international competition.

