Sandeep Tripathy of STAS Canvas Wins WAVES 2025 Create in India Challenge Award for AI Avatar Creation

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 9: Sandeep Tripathy, the co-creator of first AI generated Hindi singer model and music creator, has been honored with the Create in India Challenge Award at the inaugural World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES 2025). He received the award in the AI Avatar Creation category for his groundbreaking work on Maaia, India's first AI-generated Hindi singer and model. Hosted by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (I&B), the event was inaugurated by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai.

“Maaia's success is proof that AI can be a powerful tool for creating high-quality music and entertainment,” said Sandeep Tripathy upon accepting the award. “At STAS Canvas, we aim to collaborate with Bollywood, ad creators, and the entertainment and media industry to develop cutting-edge AI-powered music, models, movies, and more. As technology continues to evolve, we envision Maaia becoming increasingly human-like—and that's where we come in: to deliver the highest quality experiences. Winning at WAVES 2025 has given our creative initiative a larger platform. I'm immensely grateful to the Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji and the Government of India for this incredible opportunity.”

Maaia made her debut in December 2024 with the single “Kaun Hai Yeh,” a seamless blend of generative AI vocals and visually immersive storytelling. Powered by STAS Canvas's proprietary technologies, along with several cloud-based solutions such as Kling AI and the open-source Flux, Maaia represents the cutting edge of AI in music and modeling. STAS Canvas was cofounded by Sandeep Tripathy and Abhijeet Sahu

Following Kaun Hai Yeh, she released a series of tracks on her official YouTube channel @MaaiaWorld, including “Dil Ik Dhoonde”—a soothing 90s pop fusion celebrating joy in rural India—and “You're My Number 1,” an infectious, 1980s-inspired retro anthem. These tracks highlight Maaia's genre-hopping versatility and reinforce her rising presence as India's premier AI-powered singing sensation.

Abhijeet Sahu, Co‑Founder of STAS Canvas, “The creation of Maaia was a deep tech challenge—requiring the integration of advanced generative AI models for voice, neural rendering for visuals, and real-time performance synthesis. Our goal was to engineer an AI persona capable of authentic emotional expression and stage-ready presence. This award validates our multi-stack technologies and motivates us to keep pushing the frontiers of AI in creative media.”

About Maaia:

First AI‑Generated Hindi Singer & Model: Maaia's voice, persona, and visuals are crafted entirely through advanced AI tools.

Global Reach: "Kaun Hai Yeh" and other tracks are available now on all major streaming platforms.

Visionary Studio: STAS Canvas, founded by Sandeep Tripathy and Abhijeet Sahu, is charting new territory in AI‑powered content, with plans for animated films and immersive short features. Recently they have also released a 3d animated short – Coexist.

About STAS Canvas

STAS Canvas is an AI content studio on a mission to redefine digital entertainment. By harnessing generative models for music, animation, and film, STAS Canvas, regardless of budget, produces high‑impact, boundary‑breaking work.

