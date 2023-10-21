Sandhya Dalai- From Odisha to conquering the world, Just the beginning of her journey

New Delhi (India), October 21: Odisha’s own Sandhya Dalai, a multifaceted personality known for her roles as a model, social activist, entrepreneur, fitness enthusiast, fashion blogger, and aspiring IAS officer, has recently achieved a remarkable milestone by being crowned Mrs Asia World 2023. The prestigious title was bestowed upon her at a glamorous event in Pattaya, Thailand, where she not only accepted the accolade but also showcased the rich Odisha culture through her graceful Odissi classical dance performance.

Originally from Berhampur in the Ganjam district and raised in Rayagada, Sandhya has been a prominent figure in the modeling scene in Odisha. Her journey to success includes winning the Mrs India 2020 and Mrs India Universe 2020 (virtual quarantine queen) titles in New Delhi. In the same year, she was honored with the Forever Star India Award (FSIA) 2020 in Rajasthan. Sandhya, who holds a postgraduate degree in Political Science, was also awarded an honorary doctorate degree from the International Peace University in Coimbatore, adding the title of Dr. to her name.

Beyond her achievements in the modeling industry, Sandhya is a dedicated fitness advisor and serves as the center head of the International Personal Training and Fitness Academy in Odisha. Her husband, Mr. Mithun Dalai, is the director of IPTFA Odisha and the owner of Mahaveer Fitness Academy in Rayagada. Together, they contribute significantly to the fitness and training sector, with IPTFA International Academy operating in 32 countries.

Sandhya’s success story represents the evolving face of Odisha’s culture and stands as a shining example of the new generation of Indians. Her dreams of becoming an all-rounder and an accomplished administrator reflect her determination and ambition. With her recent accomplishment as Mrs Asia World 2023, Sandhya Dalai continues to inspire and make Odisha proud on the global stage.

