Sangeeta Sharma – Acclaimed Life Coach & Four Layers to Your Dream Life Author, On A Mission To Transform The Lives Of Thousands

October 22: Sangeeta Sharma, certified life coach and author of the best-self-help book, “Four Layers To Your Dream Life” has been empowering her mentees and readers across the globe in improving their overall well-being, success, and happiness in life. According to her, “Your inner-state experience creates your external life experiences and if you want to change your outer world then you need to first fix your inner world.” As per her, humans have four basic layers of existence – Physical Layer (Body), Energy Layer, Emotional Layer and Mental Layer which needs to be aligned for being a perfect container to hold the abundance, harmony and success that Universe holds for us. These four layers are interconnected in such a way that disturbances in one layer contribute to disturbances to the other three. Her book explains these four levels for aiding thousands to build a well-balanced and fulfilling life and is thereby famous as the best-self-help book.

“My desire for making people’s lives meaningful led me to apply my training and mentoring skills throughout my professional career. My passion to build a connection with people around enabled me to authentically support each individual’s growth by facilitating clarity through thoughtful questions in mentoring,” shares Best Life Coach Sangeeta Sharma.

The multifaceted personality further says, “In fulfilling my responsibilities as a married woman I lost myself & reached a saturation point in regard to my personal or professional life. The turning point to rediscovering me by choosing a different path was a shift from understanding & learning the code of machines to understanding & learning the code of humans. In my transformation journey, I learned various modalities like energy healings, NLP, clinical hypnotherapy and different types of meditations i.e. Vipassana & Kriya Yoga. Amazing results on experimenting on myself gave me confidence to take it forward to bring a remarkable shift in the lives of my clients.”

She has helped many overcome emotional pain/traumas and day-to-day challenges in each aspect of life using her skills of subconscious mind programming, energy healings, EFT, age regression, inner-child healing and past life regression therapies. Through her book, from teaching of how to use meditation techniques on different levels to connecting with one’s body sensations for initiating the release of stored emotions, the author attempts to redesign its readers’ inner framework and unlock their superpowers to help them fulfill their dream of a good life.

Besides mentoring individuals and corporates, she also mentors businessmen, women entrepreneurs, housewives and students. Honored with the title of Top Ten Personalities by Outlook India for her significant contribution in the said field. Recently won “The Real Super Women Award 2022” from Forever Star India as “Best Life Coach & an Author“.

The main objective of her book, “Four Layers to Your Dream Life”, is to help humans become a better version of themselves. The best-self-help book definitely unravels the layers of its readers’ true potential in all aspects of life. Her book is available worldwide in all major online stores including Amazon, Flipkart, Notion Press, Ingram KOBO, Google Play, and Apple Store.

Welcome aboard for a journey of transformation for turning your dreams into reality.

