Sangeetha Celebrates 50 with the Launch of New Corporate Office and Corporate Store

New Delhi [India], January 8: "Unveiling Innovation, Empowering Tomorrow". Marking a monumental milestone in its illustrious 50-year journey, Sangeetha, India's first specialty retailer in the mobile segment, today inaugurated its new corporate office, 'Sangeetha Vision,' and an innovative flagship store, 'Sangeetha Gadgets,' in the vibrant locality of Jayanagar, Bangalore.

The grand inauguration ceremony, which was a part of the golden jubilee celebrations, witnessed the presence of prominent dignitaries, including Shri Tejaswi Surya, MP, Lok Sabha, and Shri R. Ashoka, Leader of Opposition, Karnataka Legislative Assembly. The event also featured Dr. Ramesh Aravind, celebrated actor and director. Followed by the Lamp Lighting by Dr. R. Ravichandar, Chairman & MD, Nandhana Group, Shri. C.K. Ramamurthy, MLA Jayanagar, Shri. N.R. Ramesh, Former BJP President, South Bengaluru, along with other Chief Guests Shri. K.T. Venkatesh Raja , MD. Adyar Anand Bhavan, who highlighted Sangeetha's legacy and its pioneering role in specialty retail.

Unveiling Sangeetha Vision, the company's new corporate office, Subhash Chandra, Chairman and Managing Director announced plans to add 1,000 stores by FY 2025-26, while expanding into emerging gadget categories and geographies. The Sangeetha Gadgets flagship store, launched alongside the corporate office, is designed to offer a seamless and tech-driven shopping experience, reflecting the brand's customer-first and tech-enabled human-driven philosophy.

Quick Commerce is all set to transform the way India does retailing. From grocery to even Gadgets in a jiffy, 2025 is all set to witness a revolution in the country. As the Indian retail landscape experiences rapid transformation, quick commerce has emerged as a critical driver of growth, redefining how customers interact with brands. In this evolving scenario, Sangeetha is positioning itself as a pioneer in quick commerce within the gadget retail segment.

With its bold promise of delivering Gadgets quickly, Sangeetha is bridging the gap between convenience and technology, meeting the demands of today's fast-paced lifestyle. Mr. Subhash Chandra, elaborated, "Ease of buying and speedy shopping is no longer a luxury but a necessity. With Sangeetha's strong legacy and specialty retail expertise, we are uniquely positioned to lead this revolution, making technology more accessible and convenient for everyone."

This move manifests Sangeetha's commitment to staying ahead of industry trends, ensuring customers can access the latest gadgets with unmatched speed and reliability.

Founded in 1974 as a humble gramophone store, Sangeetha has grown into one of India's most trusted multi-brand gadget retailers, with over 800 stores nationwide. Its consumer-centric approach and constant evolution have kept it at the forefront of the industry. Today, Sangeetha is leading the charge in quick commerce, ensuring it continues to meet the dynamic needs of its customers.

As Sangeetha celebrates 50 years of excellence, the brand is charting a bold path forward with quick commerce as a cornerstone of its strategy. This visionary approach not only sets the stage for the company's continued growth but also positions Sangeetha as a key player in India's rapidly evolving retail ecosystem.

