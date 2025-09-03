VMPL

New Delhi [India], September 3: Sangitanjaly Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting India's rich cultural heritage and supporting social causes, is proud to announce its efforts to recognize the contributions of renowned individuals who have made a significant impact in their respective domains in society. The foundation's mission is to preserve and showcase India's diverse art forms, while also working towards the betterment of society.

Sangitanjaly Awards: The foundation has instituted awards to honour outstanding contributions in music, arts, and social service. They are:

a)Sangitanjaly Special Lifetime Achievement Award,

b) Sangitanjaly Excellence Award, and

c) Sangitanjaly Young Talent Award.

Sangitanjaly Foundation Awards provides a platform for Artists and Individuals to showcase their skills and talents in the areas of Indian classical music and arts, Cultural Exchange and Community Building, Social Service and initiatives to promote social cohesion, highlighting the importance of unity in diversity.

The Award highlights and criteria are:

1. Preserving and showcasing: India's diverse art forms, music, and cultural traditions.

2. Supporting Social Causes : Contributing to the welfare of society, particularly in the area of Autism awareness and many other social Initiatives.

3. Fostering Community Engagement: Encouraging social responsibility, community service, and cultural exchange through various initiatives.

By recognizing the contributions of renowned individuals, Sangitanjaly Foundation aims to inspire future generations and promote excellence in various fields. The foundation's efforts have been widely appreciated, and it continues to work towards its mission of preserving and promoting India's rich cultural heritage. The Sangitanjaly Foundation Awards have a profound impact on society, contributing to the preservation and promotion of India's rich cultural heritage while supporting social causes.

Narendra Modi's leadership, vision, and endeavors to preserve and promote India's rich cultural heritage have inspired us to recognize talent in music, the arts, and social service. His initiatives, such as "Make in India" and "Digital India," demonstrate his commitment to empowering individuals and promoting excellence, which aligns with the foundation's goals, says Abhijeeth Bhattacharjee, Social Entrepreneur and Chairman, Sangitanjaly Foundation.

The Sangitanjaly Foundation Awards reflect Modi Ji's values of promoting cultural heritage, empowering individuals, and recognizing excellence. The foundation's events, such as the One World Fusion concerts, bring together renowned artists and promote cultural diplomacy, echoing Modi Ji's efforts to foster global cooperation, says the Grammy Jury and Curator of Sangitanjaly Foundation, Pt.Prodyut Mukherjee.

By recognizing outstanding contributions in music, arts, and social service, the awards foster cultural exchange and awareness, encouraging a deeper understanding and appreciation of India's diverse art forms. The foundation's efforts to support Autism awareness have a significant impact, with events like the Classical Concert Series raising funds and promoting empathy towards individuals with autism, avers Abhijeeth Bhattacharjee, Ace Social worker and Chairman, Sangitanjaly Foundation.

The awards provide a platform for young and emerging artists to showcase their skills, nurturing future generations and encouraging innovation in various fields. By organizing cultural and wellness programs, such as yoga sessions, music concerts, and traditional dance performances, the foundation promotes community engagement and social cohesion, says the Curator of Sangitanjaly Foundation, Pt.Prodyut Mukherjee.

By recognizing talent in social service fields beyond music and arts, the foundation promotes inclusivity and acknowledges contributions to building a better society says Abhijeeth Bhattacharjee, Ace Social worker and Chairman, Sangitanjaly Foundation.

The Following legendary Artists and Personalities have been given Life time achievement awards from the platform of Sangitanjaly Foundation & Suranjali Foundation in recognition of their life time dedication and commitment to serve the society in their respective fields such as Pt.Ajay Chakrabarty, Pt.Swapan Choudhury, Pt.Budhaditya Mukherjee, Pt.Anindo Chatterjee, Begum Parween Sultana, Late Pandita Girija Devi, Film Director K.Vishwanath, Late ustad Sheikh Dawood, Pt.Hari Prasad Chawrasia, Late Pt. Jitender Abhisekhi, Late Pt.Kelucharan Mahapatra, Ms Bala Saraswati Devi (Telugu Film Industry Famous Singer & Actress), Late Pt.Ken Zuckerman, Mohan Hemmadi, and in 2025 Pt.Vishwa Mohan Bhatt, Bhajan Samrat Anup Jalota, Roop Kumar & Sunali Rathod And Dr.Dhiman Kahali (Renowned Cardiologist of India) were awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award.

Overall, the Sangitanjaly Foundation Awards have a lasting impact on society, promoting cultural heritage, supporting social causes, and empowering individuals to make a difference.

