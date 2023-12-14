Sangram Singh Appointed Brand Ambassador for Viksit Bharat Initiative

New Delhi (India), December 14: In a momentous occasion, renowned athlete Sangram Singh has been appointed as the brand ambassador for the prestigious Vikshit Bharat initiative, spearheaded by the Honourable Prime Minister of India, Shri. Narendra Modi. The announcement was made during a felicitation ceremony attended by key dignitaries, including the Petroleum and Housing, Urban Development Minister of India, Shri. Hardeep Puri.

Expressing his gratitude, Sangram Singh shared, “Payal Ji and I were invited to the new parliament, and they handed me my letter. The government’s vision is to evolve the country and elevate it to the top. Even economically, we are among the top 5, and during COVID, we played a crucial role in supplying medicines to countries in need.”

Sangram Singh, a prominent figure in the sports arena, emphasised the importance of a healthy and educated youth in achieving the nation’s goals. “The youth of a healthy India should be educated, strong, and poised to lead in every field. I am honoured to be chosen from the sports field and am beyond grateful for receiving this title. I hope to inspire the youth and contribute towards helping our country reach the pinnacle of success,” he added.

The Viksit Bharat initiative aligns with the overarching goal of fostering a prosperous and empowered India. Sangram Singh’s appointment as the brand ambassador reflects the commitment to promoting health, education, and strength among the country’s youth.

