Sanika Lahane from Mumbai crowned 1st Place Winner of The International Glamour Project Mrs. India 2023

New Delhi [India], May 16 (ANI/SRV): Sanika Lahane from Mumbai, India, has been crowned the 1st Place Winner of The International Glamour Project Mrs India 2023, held on April 13th, 2023, at the House of Lords in Vashi, where Sanika competed against numerous talented contestants from across India, showcasing her exceptional beauty, grace, and intelligence. She was sashed by Ms International World, India - Shilpa Adam and crowned by the talented actress Minissha Lamba. The event was organised by The International Glamour Project Founder and Managing Director Dr Swaroop Puranik and was hosted by Dr Akshata Prabhu, Mrs International World 2021, and CEO of The International Glamour Project, Miss Teen, Miss, Mrs India.

The Chief Jury Members for The International Glamour Project Miss Teen, Miss, Mrs India, Season 2 Grand Finale were a group of esteemed individuals who were responsible for selecting the winners of the various categories, including the gorgeous and talented Bollywood actress Minissha Lamba, Actor and Supermodel Shrikant Kamath, Maithili Bhosekar, Ms International World Petite from Canada, and Juie Pagnis, Ms International World Supermodel. The season 1 queens also added to the glamour and excitement of the occasion, providing valuable insights and perspectives to the new contestants.

The 1st Place winners received a golden trophy and a chance to represent India on an international platform in the USA. The event was a huge success, with a packed audience cheering on the contestants and adding to the excitement of the evening.

Sanika Lahane is a multi-talented individual who not only excels in her career as a Data Analyst, but also as a model and baker. Her passion for using analytical skills to empower data-driven decision-making is evident in her work, and she believes in making an impact with kindness and compassion. Sanika's journey towards winning The International Glamour Project Mrs India 2023 has been a transformative experience. She was able to overcome her struggles with anxiety and emerge as a strong and confident woman. Winning 1st place in the competition has given her a clear sense of direction towards being a role model for women who lack self-belief.

Sanika hopes to inspire others with her message "If I Can, You Can," encouraging them to pursue their dreams and believe in themselves. Her story serves as a reminder that with hard work, dedication, and a supportive community, anyone can overcome their challenges and achieve their goals.

About the event, The International Glamour Project (Miss Teen, Miss India, and Mrs. India) is a pageant platform that aims to empower women in India by providing a platform to showcase their inner beauty and talents. The event is not just about physical appearance but also about inner beauty, intelligence, and personality, recognising that beauty comes from within.

This story has been provided by SRV.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/SRV)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor