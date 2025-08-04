Sanjay Bedia Girgaonkar Drops ‘Aashiq Pushteni’ — Zainab & Eshan’s Sizzling Chemistry Lights Up Bangkok

New Delhi [India], August 4: Renowned producer Sanjay Bedia Girgaonkar is back with an exciting new musical release, Aashiq Pushteni, under his label Bedia Film Music, and it's already making waves for all the right reasons. Filmed in the picturesque setting of Golden Town Pattaya, Bangkok, this modern romantic track showcases Bedia's signature mix of heartfelt storytelling and stunning visuals.

Aashiq Pushteni unfolds a melodic love story, brought to life by the soulful voice of Arun Dev Yadav, with lyrics and composition skillfully crafted by the experienced Sanjeev Chaturvedi. As always, Sanjay Bedia’s artistic vision shines through in every frame—elegant, emotional, and designed to resonate with the audience.

The music has been thoughtfully managed by Sarika Chaturvedi, while Debasish Bhattacharjee handles the arrangement and mixing, with support from assistant arranger Ishika Hirve. Together, they've created a soundscape that feels both timeless and refreshingly new.

Enhancing the song’s appeal are the performances by Zainab Dipannita Patra and Eshan Masih, whose on-screen chemistry beautifully mirrors the song’s emotional journey. Behind the scenes, Munish Kalyan of Kalyan Films directs the project with a keen sense of style and sensitivity, while Rahul Arora's work as DOP captures the vibrant essence of the Thai locale in rich detail. The finishing touches, editing and color grading are expertly handled by Gagan Bhamra, ensuring a seamless visual experience.

The visual appeal is taken to the next level thanks to Darshna Kumari Kalyan's stunning styling and costumes, Ishan Malhotra's skillful makeup, and the imaginative poster design by GB Arts. The production team, with assistant director Arvind Kumar at the helm, makes sure that every single frame aligns with Sanjay Bedia's exceptional storytelling standards.

Aashiq Pushteni isn't just your typical love song—it's a glimpse into Sanjay Bedia Girgaonkar's evolving creative path, showcasing his knack for seamlessly blending music, visuals, and emotion to hit all the right notes.

Keep an eye out for this beautifully crafted single as it gears up to capture hearts around the world.

