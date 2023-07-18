Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi Reunites for Danube Properties' "Dubai mei ghar bole to Danube ka ghar" Campaign

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 18: Danube Properties (a part of the Danube Group), the fastest-growing private real estate developer in the UAE, has announced its new campaign with the Bollywood’s popular Jodi of Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi, who are back together to share the space after 15 years. The campaign, "Dubai mei ghar bole to Danube ka ghar", provides an exciting glimpse of Danube Properties for Indian investors who want to invest and purchase properties of their choice from Danube Properties in Dubai.

The video campaign features Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi together, where Sanjay is seen opening the door to meet Arshad in excitement, showing him his Danube home and engaging in his unique style and quirky conversation with Arshad while talking about the house. The video has already won the hearts of fans as it reminded them of the iconic scenes of their superhit movie series. Danube Properties had also recently announced the tailor-made holiday package, "Dubai Dekho, Danube Kharido," offer to Indian investors who want to invest in and purchase properties of their choice from Danube Properties in Dubai. The ongoing campaign entices Indian property buyers by bringing Sanju-Arshad Jodi back in a series of videos.

Rizwan Sajan, Founder and Chairman of Danube Group, said, “After a successful run of ads with Sanjay Dutt as our ambassador, we were looking to take the story-telling a notch higher. Roping in Arshad Warsi along with Sanjay Dutt felt like an instinctive choice. The effortless chemistry that Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi share, on and off the camera, made for the perfect canvas to convey the sentiment of “feeling at home” when you live at Danube Properties. The core idea was to show the actors playing themselves as “Sanju” and “Arshad” and create a sequel of episodes that showcase what life at Danube Properties is truly all about.”

“Ditching the traditional sales pitch format usually adopted by real estate companies, we wanted to pepper the scripts with an underlying sense of humor and bring in a strong sense of relatability for anyone who’s watching the ads as we see Arshad (who plays the unexpected guest) move around exploring Sanju’s home and eventually falling in love not only with the Danube Properties home but also with Dubai along the way. The four films were crafted to highlight all that we as a developer currently offer against the backdrop of Dubai and to create a compelling recall factor amongst the audiences - but with an extremely light hearted route.” Rizwan Sajan added.

Link to video: www.instagram.com/p/Curq9J2O6Qi/?hl=en.

